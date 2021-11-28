NFL Week 12 Spreads and Picks for Sunday & Monday games | November 28/29, 2021 

The NFL's slate of Sunday games are close to kickoff and the point spreads have been locked in for most matchups. Week 12 has some amazing matchups remaining after an exciting Thanksgiving Day.

The AFC North could be reshaped after today with two rivalry games. The Tennessee Titans, the top AFC contender at the time, could be on upset alert despite not being favored.

There are a few high-powered matchups in the evening that could become the Game of the Week and primetime games shouldn't disappoint either, giving us one of the best weeks in the NFL for some time.

Here is a breakdown of the point spreads for the remaining games in Week 12 and who is projected to cover or lose.

NFL Week 12 Point Spreads and Picks

New England Patriots vs Tennessee Titans

The New England Patriots are favored by -7.5 points against the Tennessee Titans. If the Titans were healthy at wide receiver, they could have been favored, but instead are without their top three pass-catchers.

With players like Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Dez Fitzpatrick starting against JC Jackson and Devin McCourty, the Titans could easily lose by double-digits today.

Pick: New England Patriots to cover -7.5 point spread

Houston Texans at New York Jets

The Houston Texans and New York Jets are in the bottom barrel of the AFC, but both teams still have fight left in them. Houston's defense has played well as of late and the Jets' offense has produced some playmakers over the last few weeks.

But rookie running back Michael Carter is ruled out for the game, which is partly why the Texans are favored by -2.5 points. It should be a close game and the Texans should be able to win by at least three points.

Pick: Houston Texans to cover -2.5 point spread

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles

Birds vs Boys Pod @BirdsVsBoysPod Obligatory post when the Eagles are playing the Giants at MetLife

Obligatory post when the Eagles are playing the Giants at MetLifehttps://t.co/TYYhZh7717

The Philadelphia Eagles have a -4 point spread over the New York Giants and it should be a little higher in reality. The Giants proved to us that they aren't a serious offense this year and have rotated offensive skill players in and out of injury reports.

The Eagles are establishing a dominant run game and it would be a surprise if the Giants are able to keep it close, let alone win this one.

Pick: Philadelphia Eagles to cover -4 point spread

Indianapolis Colts vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Indianapolis Colts @Colts Week 12: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 12: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers https://t.co/z7GIwUBTIn

The sportsbooks have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers favored by three points, but the Indianapolis Colts are set-up to win today. Jonathan Taylor had a breakout performance last week and Tampa Bay is ranked as the best defense against the run.

Taylor will be slowed down, but Indy's passing game is fresh after just 20 pass attempts last week and should be able to take advantage of the Buccaneers' secondary for a close win.

Pick: Indianapolis Colts to cover +3 point spread and win as underdog

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are favored with a -1.5 point spread. Matt Ryan has been benched late in his last two games for poor performances.

The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't the cream of the crop either, but the Falcons are vulnerable and Trevor Lawrence could have a statement win in 2021.

Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars to cover +1.5 point spread and win as underdog

Miami Dolphins vs Carolina Panthers

Having Cam Newton is a major factor in the Carolina Panthers being listed with a -1.5 point spread. The Miami Dolphins' defense could be why it's seen as a close game.

Newton is the superior quarterback over Tua Tagovailoa and the Panthers have Christian McCaffrey as well, but Robby Anderson could prove to be their biggest asset in the game and have a season-high performance.

Pick: Carolina Panthers to cover -1.5 point spread

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Jared Arevian @JaredArevian_ Bengals VS. Steelers… Doesn’t get any bigger than this. Bengals VS. Steelers… Doesn’t get any bigger than this. https://t.co/cJDiav1mzr

If the Cincinnati Bengals' defense can be on the same page in this game, then they could have a chance of covering their -3.5 point spread. Their offense is good enough to keep it close, but the defense has dropped the ball lately.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are surging at the right time to make a move for a playoff spot, but the Bengals' defense has to force Ben Roethlisberger to make mistakes. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh's experience on defense could be the deciding factor.

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers to cover +3.5 point spread and win as underdog

Denver Broncos vs LA Chargers

The LA Chargers outlasted the Steelers last week in a shoot-out and enter Week 12 with a -3 point spread over the Denver Broncos. The Broncos can be a feisty team at times, but the Chargers' offense is fully charged and ready to continue their momentum.

Denver will need some magical moments late in the game to keep LA from covering the spread.

Pick: Denver Broncos to cover +3 point spread in loss

San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings

The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are both coming off big victories and this game could go either way. The 49ers are getting innovative with their offense, but need to get players not named Deebo Samuel involved more.

Kirk Cousins should use his playmakers to his advantage and score a game-winning touchdown.

Pick: Minnesota Vikings to cover +3 point spread and win as underdog

Green Bay Packers vs LA Rams

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero #Packers RB Aaron Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision today against the #Rams , per source. Jones practiced all week and there’s some optimism he’ll play, but they'll work him out pregame to see how he feels before making the final call. #Packers RB Aaron Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision today against the #Rams, per source. Jones practiced all week and there’s some optimism he’ll play, but they'll work him out pregame to see how he feels before making the final call.

The LA Rams are favored with a -2.5 point spread, but Matthew Stafford is reportedly dealing with arm and elbow pain, as well as some chronic back issues. The Green Bay Packers are listed as the underdogs in this game, but should be seen as the favorite, especially with Aaron Jones' likely return.

Pick: Green Bay Packers to cover +2.5 point spread and win as underdog

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns

The Exit 52 Podcast @Exit52Podcast Browns - Ravens week, eh? How about some Brent Urban blocking the field goal and Will Hill with the return to win? Browns - Ravens week, eh? How about some Brent Urban blocking the field goal and Will Hill with the return to win? https://t.co/du241cmcq9

Sunday Night Football could be a potential Game of the Week candidate. The Baltimore Ravens get Lamar Jackson back, giving them a -3 point spread (it was -3.5 just a few minutes ago).

The Cleveland Browns should lean on the running game if they want to stand a chance in this game, but the Ravens should pull off a win.

Pick: Baltimore Ravens to cover -3 point spread

Washington Football Team vs Seattle Seahawks

Washington's defense is playing up to their potential, despite being without Chase Young. The Seattle Seahawks are a mess in 2021, but Washington has just a -1 point spread today.

Seattle has a shot at a victory if their offense is on the same page. Taylor Heinicke is known to pull off some narrow wins, but Seattle is set to win one.

Pick: Washington to cover -1 point spread

Edited by LeRon Haire