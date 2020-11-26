NFL Week 12: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts odds, picks, and predictions

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to take sole possession of first place in AFC South

In Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts traveled to Tennessee to meet the Titans in a divisional game. The Colts would control the Titans and win the game 34-17 putting them ahead in the AFC South. The Indianapolis Colts are coming into Week 12 on a two game winning streak.

Another quietly efficient game from Uncle Phil. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/fm8lEgPFe5 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 24, 2020

Indianapolis is coming off a hard-fought win over the Green Bay Packers. The Tennessee Titans are also coming off a huge win against the Baltimore Ravens. Running back Derrick Henry tallied up 103 rushing yards in the last meeting with the Colts. The Titans running back failed to find the endzone on the ground in that Week 10 matchup. Colts quarterback Phillip Rivers would pass for 308 yards and one touchdown against the Titans in Week 10.

The AFC South has been a two-team race since Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. The Titans started off the season on a hot streak, but the Colts never went away. The Indianapolis Colts are like a gnat at a barbeque they just keep coming back.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds

The Indianapolis Colts are -3 point favorites for their game on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Picks

-- Derrick Henry will rush for a touchdown against the Colts on Sunday

-- Ryan Tannehill will throw two touchdown passes

-- Phillip Rivers will throw at least one or two interceptions

-- Nyheim Hines will rush for 100 yards and have one touchdown

-- The Indianapolis Colts defense will force more than one turnover

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Key Notes

Derrick Henry leads the NFL in rushing yards and rushing attempts this season

Ryan Tannehill is sixth in the NFL in passing touchdowns with 22

The Tennessee Titans are currently ranked fifth in rushing offense

Tennessee is (+10) takeaways/giveaways. 15 takeaways and just 5 giveaways

Titans defense is giving up 121.5 rushing yards to opposing teams

Indianapolis is entering Week 12 with the second-best defense in the NFL

The Colts run defense is only giving up 89.2 rushing yards per game

Colts quarterback Phillip Rivers had over 300 yards passing against Titans in Week 10

Michael Pittman Jr had a huge game receiving for the Colts in the last meeting

If the Indianapolis Colts win this football game they have a good shot at winning the AFC South

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Key Injuries

Tennessee Titans:

CB: Malcolm Butler (Questionable)

WR: A.J. Brown (Questionable: Knee)

WR: Adam Humphries (Questionable: Concussion)

Indianapolis Colts:

WR: Zach Pascal (Questionable)

DL: DeForest Buckner (Questionable: COVID-19)

S: Khari Willis (Questionable: Ribs/Shoulder)

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Prediction

Prediction: Colts 24, Titans 21

Money Line: Colts -180, Titans +155

Against the Spread: Colts (6-4), Titans (4-6)