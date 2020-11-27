NFL Thanksgiving: Twitter reacts to J.J. Watt's pick-six

Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt came to eat on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year would take an interception to the house in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions.

J.J. Watt is no stranger to having big games on Thanksgiving in his career. The last time the Texans played on Thanksgiving, in the 2012 season, Watt recorded five tackles, 3 sacks, and 2 pass breakups.

On Thanksgiving Day this year, J.J. Watt would record 4 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception, and 1 touchdown. Watt would return the interception for 19 yards. The pick-six would give the Texans an early 7-0 lead on their way to a 41-25 victory.

J.J. Watt may not be having the best 2020 season, but this big play could give him momentum going forward. Throughout his career, Watt has led the Texans' defense. This season, Watt has recorded 23 solo tackles, 4 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.

.@JJWatt on his Pick-6: “I jumped up. It hit me square in the hands. Double-clutched it and then just spun out and ran to the end zone. Just trying to make a play, trying to do whatever I possibly can to help us win a game...give the city of Houston something to smile about.” — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 26, 2020

Texans QB Deshaun Watson said that the pick-six from J.J. Watt took him back to the old days. The Houston Texans win on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions would give them back-to-back wins and improve their record to 4-7. The Texans had a big win against the New England Patriots last week. Watt definitely gave Houston something to smile about with his pick-six.

True story from when I used to be a training camp intern for the Texans - JJ Watt would spend 20 minutes every day post practice on the jugs machine from point blank range, it’s not an accident he’s so good at intercepting passes at the line. #PracticeLikeAPro — JM Jones (@jmjonesUT) November 26, 2020

Man @JJWatt is a machine right now. Batted down a career high 4 passes last week.. this week gets himself a pick 6 on a batted pass today. pic.twitter.com/DZA12t40cF — trey wingo (@wingoz) November 26, 2020

NFL Thanksgiving: Safe to say J.J. Watt is a Hall of Famer

The Texans defensive end has had a great NFL career, and has put up Hall of Fame type numbers. In the 122 games that Watt has played, he has recorded 512 total tackles. Watt has racked up 100 sacks in his career.

Watt has intercepted two passes and both passes have went back for a touchdown. His first interception came in 2012 and he returned that interception for an 80 yard touchdown. The Texans defensive end has deflected 61 passes in his career.

The main stats that stand out the most for J.J. Watt are his offensive numbers. Watt has caught three passes for three touchdowns. The Texans have used Watt in every way to help them be successful.

Watt has recorded two seasons with 20.5 sacks for the Houston Texans. The defensive end has recorded a fumble recovery in every season but two. He has only went one season without recording a sack.

J.J. Watt has put together a career that will land him in Canton, Ohio when his career is over. The pick-six on Thanksgiving Day against the Detroit Lions would give him another reason why he belongs in the NFL Hall-of-Fame.