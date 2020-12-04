NFL Week 13: Bengals at Dolphins TV schedule, coverage map, time and live stream

The biggest question regarding the Miami Dolphins this week isn't even whether or not they will beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

Oddsmakers and analysts seem to agree that the 7-4 Dolphins will take care of business at home against the 2-8-1 Bengals. The AFC North's cellar-dwellers will be playing the rest of this season without franchise quarterback Joe Burrow due to his torn knee ligaments, and Cincinnati won't have No. 1 running back Joe Mixon for at least another week due to his foot injury.

The biggest question mark for the Dolphins is, "Who will play quarterback on Sunday?"

Rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in this year's NFL Draft, has been tagged as the Miami Dolphins' quarterback of the future and face of the franchise.

At the beginning of this season, however, Tua's role was to serve as the backup and watch and learn from veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Harvard alum led the Dolphins to a 3-3 record through Week 6. Even though Fitzpatrick was playing well, Dolphins head coach then decided to give Tagovailoa the starting job.

The Dolphins had a bye in Week 7, and Tua made his starting debut in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams. While his stats were up and down, Tua went 3-0 in his first three starts.

Tua struggled in a Week 11 loss to the Denver Broncos and was benched during the game for Fitzpatrick. It was revealed that the rookie injured his thumb, which kept him out last week against the New York Jets. Fitzpatrick got the start, and the Dolphins beat the NFL's worst team with little trouble.

So now who's going to start at quarterback in Week 13 against the Bengals?

Flores hadn't made up his mind as of Thursday morning.

Brian Flores after getting a few questions on Tua Tagovailoa’s thumb today: “It’s Thursday. I know you guys want to know now if he’s playing (or) not playing. But we’ve still got 2 days of practice and like always we’ll make the best decision for the team.” — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 3, 2020

Advertisement

Whether or not Tua Tagovailoa plays impacts the watchability of the Dolphins-Bengals game. (Not that Flores cares about that element.) While Fitzpatrick has become known for his entertaining brand of "Fitzmagic" when his team needs a comeback, Tua has generated more interest as the intriguing rookie project.

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins TV schedule

What time is the Bengals at Dolphins game on Sunday?

1 p.m. EST on Sunday, Dec. 6

What channel is the Bengals at Dolphins game on Sunday?

CBS

A little trickery on special teams‼ Shawn Williams and Clark Harris were #BetterTO53THER with their second successful fake punt of the season.@FifthThird | #SeizeTheDEY pic.twitter.com/3rUWWXPNvM — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 2, 2020

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins coverage map

NFL Week 13 coverage map: CBS early games

Advertisement

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Live stream

CBS All Access

FuboTV

Sling TV

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins Prediction

Whether Tua or Fitpatrick starts under center, the Dolphins have more talent than the banged-up Bengals. Miami's defense and opportunistic special teams should be able to handle Cincinnati's fill-in QB, Brandon Allen, and set up whoever their quarterback is for success.

Prediction: Dolphins 21, Bengals 10