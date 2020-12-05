NFL Week 13: Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans odds, picks and predictions

Defense and the running game will most likely be the story of the Week 13 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, hosted by the AFC South leaders in Nashville.

Both teams are 8-3, but the Titans are in better position for the playoffs as the leaders of their division. The Browns are in second place in the AFC North behind the 11-0 Pittsburgh Steelers, so if things hold, they'll be in contention for a wild-card spot in the AFC.

The offenses for Tennessee and Cleveland are led by their respective star running backs.

Titans' tailback Derrick Henry is the NFL's top rusher this season with 1,257 yards on the ground. Henry leads the league in rushing yards per game (114.3). He ranks second in the league with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Browns' second-year RB Nick Chubb is seventh in the NFL in rushing with 719 yards, but he's done that in seven games compared to Henry's 11 games. Chubb missed time with a knee injury earlier in the season. Chubb is third in the NFL in rushing yards per game (102.7), and he leads the league in runs of 20-plus yards, with 10 of those. Chubb is also second in the league in yards per carry with 6.3 per attempt.

The Browns rank 9th in the NFL in defending the run, and their chances of slowing Henry down increase with the return of defensive end Myles Garrett. The former No. 1 overall draft pick missed a couple of weeks while sick with the COVID-19 virus. He's back for Week 13 and aiming to reclaim the NFL lead he had in sacks before he was sidelined.

The Titans defense ranks either in the lower-third or middle-of-the-pack in a lot of categories, but they've had a few standout performances this season. Tennessee held the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills to 16 points in a game, and two weeks ago held league MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens mostly in check in an overtime victory.

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans Betting Odds

Browns odds: +5.5 (-110)

Titans odds: -5.5 (-110)

Spread: The Titans are -5.5 point favorites for Sunday's home game against the Browns.

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans Picks

1. Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb will combine for at least 250 yards rushing

2. Myles Garrett will not get a sack in his return to the Browns' lineup

3. Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who has some of the best hands in the NFL, will make a one-handed catch

4. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has thrown only four interceptions this season, but he'll add to that total on Sunday

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans Key Notes

The Titans are 4-2 at home this season

The Browns are 3-2 on the road

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is tied for 7th in the NFL with 23 touchdown passes

Tannehill ranks 5th in the NFL in Adjusted QBR (76.7)

Titans WR A.J. Brown ranks 10th in the NFL in yards per catch (15.9)

Brown is tied for 6th in the NFL in receiving touchdowns (8)

Despite missing two games with COVID-19, Browns DE Myles Garrett is still third in the league with 9.5 sacks

The Browns have won three straight games

The Titans have won three of their last four games

Browns QB Baker Mayfield hasn't thrown in interception in four straight games

Ryan Tannehill's best plays vs. the Colts



Ryan Tannehill's best plays vs. the Colts

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans Key Injuries

Cleveland Browns:

CB Denzel Ward (calf) is out

WR KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) is out

C Nick Harris (ankle) is questionable

DT Vincent Taylor (knee) is questionable

Tennessee Titans:

TE Jonnu Smith (knee) is out

CB Adoree Jackson (knee) is out

OT Isaiah Wilson (illness) is out

OG Roger Saffold (ankle) is questionable

DT Jeffery Simmons (knee) is questionable

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans Predictions

Prediction: Titans 20, Browns 17

Money Line: Browns +210, Titans -250

Against the Spread: Browns 4-7, Titans 5-6