NFL Week 13 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel, and Time for 2021-22 Season

Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots
Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots
Modified Dec 02, 2021 05:34 AM IST
Be sure to have your TVs on and hot wings ready because Week 13 is nearly here, and things are going to be heating up. Playoff implications have already begun to take shape, and teams eyeing their chances at a wild-card playoff spot will be heavily laden with this week's matchups. One such game is the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are eyeing spots in the wild card, and this game could determine who has a better shot down the line, so again, make sure your flatscreen TVs are on and ready.

The New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills game is another important matchup to find out which team is likely to end up with the AFC East crown. The Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers could be interesting only if the Steelers can win and keep their AFC North title chances alive.

Entering game action in Week 13, 26 of the 32 NFL teams are either currently in a playoff spot or within just one game of the final spot in their conference standings. So much left to be decided and the vast majority of the NFL is still in the hunt.

Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 13 NFL games, the schedule for the week, and TV channel information.

NFL Week 13 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 13 are courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS EARLY

CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 13
CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 13
CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 13
CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 13

CBS LATE

CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 13
CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 13
CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 13
CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 13

FOX SINGLE

FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 13
FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 13
FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 13
FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 13

NFL TV schedule and TV Channel info for Week 13 games

Check out the TV schedule of the games for Week 13. Games in bold will be televised nationally.

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, December 2:

Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. EST, Caesars Superdome

CBS

Sunday, December 5:

  • Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. EST, Paul Brown Stadium
  • Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. EST, Ford Field
  • Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. EST, MetLife Stadium
  • Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. EST, NRG Stadium
  • Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. EST, Heinz Field
  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. EST, Lumen Field

FOX

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. EST, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. EST, Soldier Field
  • New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. EST, Hard Rock Stadium
  • Washington Football Team vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. EST, Allegiant Stadium
  • Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. EST, SoFi Stadium
The NFL has flexed Chiefs-Broncos in Week 13 to Sunday Night Football.Seahawks-49ers moves to 4:25 PM ET.

NBC

Sunday, December 5:

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. EST, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

ESPN

Monday, December 6:

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. EST, Highmark Stadium

TV Market game list for NFL Week 13:

MarketCBS earlyFox earlyCBS lateFox late
New YorkPhiladelphia @ NY JetsNY Giants @ MiamiBaltimore @ Pittsburgh-
Los AngelesLA Chargers @ CincinnatiSan Francisco @ SeattleJacksonville @ LA Rams 
Chicago-Arizona @ ChicagoBaltimore @ Pittsburgh-
PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia @ NY Jets-Baltimore @ PittsburghWashington @ Las Vegas
Dallas-Ft. WorthLA Chargers @ Cincinnati-Baltimore @ PittsburghWashington @ Las Vegas
San Francisco/Bay areaLA Chargers @ Cincinnati-San Francisco @ SeattleWashington @ Las Vegas
Washington D.C.Philadelphia @ NY Jets-Baltimore @ PittsburghWashington @ Las Vegas
HoustonIndianapolis @ Houston-Baltimore @ PittsburghWashington @ Las Vegas
BostonLA Chargers @ CincinnatiTampa Bay @ AtlantaBaltimore @ Pittsburgh-
AtlantaLA Chargers @ CincinnatiTampa Bay @ AtlantaBaltimore @ Pittsburgh-
PhoenixLA Chargers @ CincinnatiArizona @ ChicagoSan Francisco @ Seattle-
Tampa/St. PetersburgLA Chargers @ CincinnatiTampa Bay @ AtlantaBaltimore @ Pittsburgh-
SeattleLA Chargers @ CincinnatiArizona @ ChicagoSan Francisco @ Seattle-
DetroitMinnesota @ Detroit-Baltimore @ PittsburghWashington @ Las Vegas
Minneapolis-St. PaulMinnesota @ Detroit-Baltimore @ PittsburghWashington @ Las Vegas
MiamiLA Chargers @ CincinnatiNY Giants @ MiamiBaltimore @ Pittsburgh-
DenverLA Chargers @ Cincinnati-Baltimore @ PittsburghWashington @ Las Vegas
OrlandoLA Chargers @ CincinnatiTampa Bay @ AtlantaBaltimore @ Pittsburgh-
ClevelandLA Chargers @ CincinnatiArizona @ ChicagoBaltimore @ Pittsburgh-
SacramentoLA Chargers @ Cincinnati-San Francisco @ Seattle-
CharlotteLA Chargers @ CincinnatiTampa Bay @ AtlantaBaltimore @ Pittsburgh-
PortlandLA Chargers @ CincinnatiArizona @ ChicagoSan Francisco @ Seattle-
St. LouisLA Chargers @ CincinnatiArizona @ ChicagoBaltimore @ Pittsburgh-
PittsburghLA Chargers @ CincinnatiArizona @ ChicagoBaltimore @ Pittsburgh-
IndianapolisIndianapolis @ Houston-Baltimore @ PittsburghWashington @ Las Vegas
BaltimoreLA Chargers @ Cincinnati-Baltimore @ PittsburghWashington @ Las Vegas
Raleigh-DurhamLA Chargers @ CincinnatiTampa Bay @ AtlantaBaltimore @ Pittsburgh-
NashvilleIndianapolis @ HoustonTampa Bay @ AtlantaBaltimore @ Pittsburgh-
San DiegoLA Chargers @ Cincinnati-Baltimore @ PittsburghJacksonville @ LA Rams
Salt Lake CityLA Chargers @ Cincinnati-Baltimore @ PittsburghWashington @ Las Vegas
San AntonioIndianapolis @ Houston-Baltimore @ PittsburghWashington @ Las Vegas
Kansas CityLA Chargers @ Cincinnati-Baltimore @ PittsburghWashington @ Las Vegas
ColumbusLA Chargers @ CincinnatiArizona @ ChicagoBaltimore @ Pittsburgh-
MilwaukeeMinnesota @ DetroitArizona @ ChicagoBaltimore @ Pittsburgh-
CincinnatiLA Chargers @ Cincinnati-Baltimore @ PittsburghWashington @ Las Vegas
Las VegasLA Chargers @ Cincinnati-San Francisco @ SeattleWashington @ Las Vegas
JacksonvilleLA Chargers @ Cincinnati-Baltimore @ PittsburghJacksonville @ LA Rams
Oklahoma CityLA Chargers @ CincinnatiArizona @ ChicagoBaltimore @ Pittsburgh-
New OrleansLA Chargers @ CincinnatiTampa Bay @ AtlantaBaltimore @ Pittsburgh-
MemphisLA Chargers @ CincinnatiTampa Bay @ AtlantaBaltimore @ Pittsburgh-
BuffaloLA Chargers @ CincinnatiNY Giants @ MiamiBaltimore @ Pittsburgh-

