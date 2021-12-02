NFL Week 13 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel, and Time for 2021-22 Season

Be sure to have your TVs on and hot wings ready because Week 13 is nearly here, and things are going to be heating up. Playoff implications have already begun to take shape, and teams eyeing their chances at a wild-card playoff spot will be heavily laden with this week's matchups. One such game is the
Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are eyeing spots in the wild card, and this game could determine who has a better shot down the line, so again, make sure your flatscreen TVs are on and ready.
The New England Patriots vs
Buffalo Bills game is another important matchup to find out which team is likely to end up with the AFC East crown. The Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers could be interesting only if the Steelers can win and keep their AFC North title chances alive.
Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 13 NFL games, the schedule for the week, and TV channel information.
NFL Week 13 Coverage map details
(Coverage maps for Week 13 are courtesy of
) 506sports.com CBS EARLY CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 13 CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 13 CBS LATE CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 13 CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 13 FOX SINGLE FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 13 FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 13 NFL TV schedule and TV Channel info for Week 13 games
Check out the TV schedule of the games for Week 13. Games in bold will be televised nationally.
FOX/NFL Network Thursday, December 2: Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. EST, Caesars Superdome CBS Sunday, December 5: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. EST, Paul Brown Stadium Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. EST, Ford Field Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. EST, MetLife Stadium Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. EST, NRG Stadium Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. EST, Heinz Field San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. EST, Lumen Field FOX Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. EST, Mercedes-Benz Stadium Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. EST, Soldier Field New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. EST, Hard Rock Stadium Washington Football Team vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. EST, Allegiant Stadium Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. EST, SoFi Stadium NBC Sunday, December 5: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. EST, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ESPN Monday, December 6: New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. EST, Highmark Stadium TV Market game list for NFL Week 13:
Market CBS early Fox early CBS late Fox late New York Philadelphia @ NY Jets NY Giants @ Miami Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Los Angeles LA Chargers @ Cincinnati San Francisco @ Seattle Jacksonville @ LA Rams Chicago - Arizona @ Chicago Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Philadelphia Philadelphia @ NY Jets - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas Dallas-Ft. Worth LA Chargers @ Cincinnati - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas San Francisco/Bay area LA Chargers @ Cincinnati - San Francisco @ Seattle Washington @ Las Vegas Washington D.C. Philadelphia @ NY Jets - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas Houston Indianapolis @ Houston - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas Boston LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Tampa Bay @ Atlanta Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Atlanta LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Tampa Bay @ Atlanta Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Phoenix LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Arizona @ Chicago San Francisco @ Seattle - Tampa/St. Petersburg LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Tampa Bay @ Atlanta Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Seattle LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Arizona @ Chicago San Francisco @ Seattle - Detroit Minnesota @ Detroit - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas Minneapolis-St. Paul Minnesota @ Detroit - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas Miami LA Chargers @ Cincinnati NY Giants @ Miami Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Denver LA Chargers @ Cincinnati - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas Orlando LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Tampa Bay @ Atlanta Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Cleveland LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Arizona @ Chicago Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Sacramento LA Chargers @ Cincinnati - San Francisco @ Seattle - Charlotte LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Tampa Bay @ Atlanta Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Portland LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Arizona @ Chicago San Francisco @ Seattle - St. Louis LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Arizona @ Chicago Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Arizona @ Chicago Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indianapolis @ Houston - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas Baltimore LA Chargers @ Cincinnati - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas Raleigh-Durham LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Tampa Bay @ Atlanta Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Nashville Indianapolis @ Houston Tampa Bay @ Atlanta Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - San Diego LA Chargers @ Cincinnati - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Jacksonville @ LA Rams Salt Lake City LA Chargers @ Cincinnati - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas San Antonio Indianapolis @ Houston - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas Kansas City LA Chargers @ Cincinnati - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas Columbus LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Arizona @ Chicago Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Milwaukee Minnesota @ Detroit Arizona @ Chicago Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Cincinnati LA Chargers @ Cincinnati - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas Las Vegas LA Chargers @ Cincinnati - San Francisco @ Seattle Washington @ Las Vegas Jacksonville LA Chargers @ Cincinnati - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Jacksonville @ LA Rams Oklahoma City LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Arizona @ Chicago Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - New Orleans LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Tampa Bay @ Atlanta Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Memphis LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Tampa Bay @ Atlanta Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Buffalo LA Chargers @ Cincinnati NY Giants @ Miami Baltimore @ Pittsburgh -
