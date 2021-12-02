NFL Week 13 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel, and Time for 2021-22 Season

Be sure to have your TVs on and hot wings ready because Week 13 is nearly here, and things are going to be heating up. Playoff implications have already begun to take shape, and teams eyeing their chances at a wild-card playoff spot will be heavily laden with this week's matchups. One such game is the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are eyeing spots in the wild card, and this game could determine who has a better shot down the line, so again, make sure your flatscreen TVs are on and ready.

The New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills game is another important matchup to find out which team is likely to end up with the AFC East crown. The Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers could be interesting only if the Steelers can win and keep their AFC North title chances alive.

Field Yates @FieldYates Entering game action in Week 13, 26 of the 32 NFL teams are either currently in a playoff spot or within just one game of the final spot in their conference standings.



So much left to be decided and the vast majority of the NFL is still in the hunt.

Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 13 NFL games, the schedule for the week, and TV channel information.

NFL Week 13 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 13 are courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS EARLY

CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 13

CBS LATE

CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 13

FOX SINGLE

FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 13

NFL TV schedule and TV Channel info for Week 13 games

Check out the TV schedule of the games for Week 13. Games in bold will be televised nationally.

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, December 2:

Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. EST, Caesars Superdome

CBS

Sunday, December 5:

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. EST, Paul Brown Stadium

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. EST, Ford Field

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. EST, MetLife Stadium

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. EST, NRG Stadium

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. EST, Heinz Field

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. EST, Lumen Field

FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. EST, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. EST, Soldier Field

New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. EST, Hard Rock Stadium

Washington Football Team vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. EST, Allegiant Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. EST, SoFi Stadium

Field Yates @FieldYates The NFL has flexed Chiefs-Broncos in Week 13 to Sunday Night Football.



NBC

Sunday, December 5:

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. EST, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

ESPN

Monday, December 6:

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. EST, Highmark Stadium

TV Market game list for NFL Week 13:

Market CBS early Fox early CBS late Fox late New York Philadelphia @ NY Jets NY Giants @ Miami Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Los Angeles LA Chargers @ Cincinnati San Francisco @ Seattle Jacksonville @ LA Rams Chicago - Arizona @ Chicago Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Philadelphia Philadelphia @ NY Jets - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas Dallas-Ft. Worth LA Chargers @ Cincinnati - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas San Francisco/Bay area LA Chargers @ Cincinnati - San Francisco @ Seattle Washington @ Las Vegas Washington D.C. Philadelphia @ NY Jets - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas Houston Indianapolis @ Houston - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas Boston LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Tampa Bay @ Atlanta Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Atlanta LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Tampa Bay @ Atlanta Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Phoenix LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Arizona @ Chicago San Francisco @ Seattle - Tampa/St. Petersburg LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Tampa Bay @ Atlanta Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Seattle LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Arizona @ Chicago San Francisco @ Seattle - Detroit Minnesota @ Detroit - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas Minneapolis-St. Paul Minnesota @ Detroit - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas Miami LA Chargers @ Cincinnati NY Giants @ Miami Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Denver LA Chargers @ Cincinnati - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas Orlando LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Tampa Bay @ Atlanta Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Cleveland LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Arizona @ Chicago Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Sacramento LA Chargers @ Cincinnati - San Francisco @ Seattle - Charlotte LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Tampa Bay @ Atlanta Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Portland LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Arizona @ Chicago San Francisco @ Seattle - St. Louis LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Arizona @ Chicago Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Arizona @ Chicago Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indianapolis @ Houston - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas Baltimore LA Chargers @ Cincinnati - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas Raleigh-Durham LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Tampa Bay @ Atlanta Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Nashville Indianapolis @ Houston Tampa Bay @ Atlanta Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - San Diego LA Chargers @ Cincinnati - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Jacksonville @ LA Rams Salt Lake City LA Chargers @ Cincinnati - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas San Antonio Indianapolis @ Houston - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas Kansas City LA Chargers @ Cincinnati - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas Columbus LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Arizona @ Chicago Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Milwaukee Minnesota @ Detroit Arizona @ Chicago Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Cincinnati LA Chargers @ Cincinnati - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Las Vegas Las Vegas LA Chargers @ Cincinnati - San Francisco @ Seattle Washington @ Las Vegas Jacksonville LA Chargers @ Cincinnati - Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Jacksonville @ LA Rams Oklahoma City LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Arizona @ Chicago Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - New Orleans LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Tampa Bay @ Atlanta Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Memphis LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Tampa Bay @ Atlanta Baltimore @ Pittsburgh - Buffalo LA Chargers @ Cincinnati NY Giants @ Miami Baltimore @ Pittsburgh -

