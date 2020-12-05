Create
NFL Week 13: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs odds, picks and predictions

Mitch Bannon
ANALYST
Modified 05 Dec 2020, 11:00 IST
Preview
The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 13 as significant Super Bowl favorites (+275). Sitting at 10-1, the Chiefs have an MVP candidate at quarterback, but are still fighting for a first-round AFC playoff bye.

On the flip side, the Denver Broncos are 4-7, nearing the end of playoff contention, and coming off a week in which they started a practice squad wide receiver at quarterback who completed one pass for the entire game.

While the Chiefs are riding high and the Broncos riding off throwing more interceptions than successful passes, the two AFC West rivals meet on even ground on "Sunday Night Football." (This time both teams are set to have active QBs.)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds

Chiefs odds: -13.5 (-110)

Broncos odds: +13.5 (-110)

Spread: The Chiefs are heavy -13.5 point favorite against the Broncos on "Sunday Night Football"

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs Picks

1. The Chiefs will break 120 rushing yards for the first time since Week 6

2. Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will have another monster first half, breaking 120 receiving yards in the first two quarters

3. Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, playing with a chip on his shoulder after missing last week, will pass for two touchdowns and over 300 yards

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Key Notes

  • The Chiefs got out to a 17-0 lead last week against Tampa Bay, but won a narrow 27-24 matchup
  • Patrick Mahomes threw for 462 yards and three TDs, and Tyreek Hill had over 200 receiving yards at halftime
  • Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has not broken 100 rushing yards since Week 6
  • The Chiefs last three games (all wins) have been decided by fewer than a six points
  • The Broncos had one reception, 13 yards to TE Noah Fant, in last week's blowout loss to the Saints
  • The last time the teams matched up the Chiefs won 43-16
  • Rookie wide receiver Kendall Hinton was called up from the Broncos practice squad to start at quarterback last week. Hinton played QB for part of his college career at Wake Forest
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Key Injuries

Denver Broncos:

RB Phillip Lindsay (knee) is questionable

S Trey Marshall (shin) is out

OLB Malik Reed (shin) is questionable

WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) is questionable

Kansas City Chiefs:

LB Dorian O'Daniel (ankle) is out

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) is questionable

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Prediction

Prediction: Chiefs 40, Broncos 16

Money line: Chiefs -1100, Broncos +650

Against the spread: Chiefs 6-5, Broncos 6-5

Published 05 Dec 2020, 11:00 IST
Denver Broncos Kansas City Chiefs American Football Conference
