NFL Week 13: Eagles at Packers TV schedule, coverage map, time and live stream

The Green Bay Packers are most likely going to win the NFC North division, and if they keep playing at a high level, earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The Philadelphia Eagles still have a chance to regain the top spot in the NFC East division, despite their 3-7-1 record, but they need to snap their current 3-game losing streak.

The two teams will meet on Sunday in a game that is more important for the Eagles, but still means something for the 8-3 Packers.

Aaron Rodgers has been on fire for the Packers. The future Hall of Fame quarterback has completed over 70 percent of his passes in each of his last four games. In that same span, A-Rod has thrown for 13 touchdowns against just two interceptions.

In a season when a lot of media and fans believed Rodgers would be reaching the end of his run as an elite NFL quarterback, the 37-year-old has been playing like serious league MVP candidate.

The Packers' top-ranked offense (31.7 points per game) has few flaws, but one issue has been that no one has emerged as a reliable No. 2 pass-catching target after All-Pro receiver Davante Adams. But in last week's win over the Chicago Bears, Rodgers found four different receivers with his four touchdown passes.

The Eagles' offense, meanwhile, is struggling. Quarterback Carson Wentz leads the NFL in interceptions thrown and total turnovers. The offense ranks 25th in scoring (21.5 points per game).

Philadelphia hasn't been able to establish a consistent running game to help Wentz. Their top running back, Miles Sander, had just six carries for 15 yards in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Sanders has broken the 100-yard barrier in one game this season, but has had two games where's he's gained fewer than 50 yards.

From NFL Now: #Eagles coach Doug Pederson is trying everything to get Carson Wentz going, even giving up parts of play-calling. pic.twitter.com/G7FSbAr6Io — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers Prediction

The Eagles' backs are up against the wall. As bad as the NFC East is, this isn't exactly a must-win game, but losing a fourth straight game could cause the Eagles' players to lose their will to push through the rest of the way.

The problem is that the Eagles don't have any wins over quality teams this season -- they've beaten the Cowboys, Giants and injury-plagued 49ers -- and now they need to get a W over one of the best teams in the league.

Prediction: Packers 37, Eagles 17