NFL Week 13: Falcons at Saints TV schedule, coverage map, time and live stream

For the majority of the Drew Brees and Sean Payton era, the main story lines surrounding the New Orleans Saints have focused on the team's offense.

It makes sense, considering Brees is a record-setting quarterback bound for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Payton is regarded as an offensive genius of a head coach. Throw in All-Pro running backs like Alvin Kamara and All-Pro receivers like Michael Thomas, and the Saints' offense typically leads any discussion about the team.

The New Orleans Saints' defense, meanwhile, is often overlooked.

The last time the Saints' defense was the headliner was for the wrong reasons: About a decade ago, when Payton and former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams found themselves under fire in "BountyGate," the scandal involving Saints' defensive players receiving bounty payments for intentionally trying to hurt opponents.

This season, the Saints' defense needs to be getting more attention for the right reasons. The Saints are 9-2 going into their Week 13 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Brees is currently sidelined with fractured ribs, and Thomas has missed several games with injuries. The defense has been carrying New Orleans, led by linebacker Demario Davis, defensive end Cameron Jordan, and safety Malcolm Jenkins.

FOUR sacks, six tackles, and a pass deflection.@camjordan94 had his way the last time we visited Atlanta 💥 #TBT pic.twitter.com/eZ0xpHR30l — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 3, 2020

The Saints have kept three of their last four opponents to single-digit scoring: They beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-3; beat the Falcons 24-9; and last week beat the QB-less Denver Broncos 31-3.

New Orleans ranks No. 1 in the NFL in fewest yards allowed (284.9 per game) and fifth in fewest points allowed (20.5 per game). This week they face an Atlanta offense that ranks 10th in the league in yards per game and 11th in points scored.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints TV schedule

What time is the Falcons at Saints game on Sunday?

1 p.m. EST on Sunday, Dec. 6

What channel is the Falcons at Saints game on Sunday?

FOX

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints coverage map

NFL Week 13 coverage map: FOX

How to watch Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Live stream

Atlanta Falcons app

DAZN

FuboTV

Sling TV

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints Prediction

The Falcons appear to have fully recovered from their disastrous 0-5 start to the season, which ultimately cost head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff their respective jobs.

Atlanta has gone 4-2 since interim head coach Raheem Morris took the reins, and last week played their best overall game of the season in a 43-6 blowout victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

After being cut twice, @YounghoeKoo is on a tear in 2020 🔥🔥



⚪ The NFL’s leading scorer

⚪ 29/30 FG, 6-6 from 50+ yds 🎯

⚪ On pace to have the highest FG pct in Falcons' history (min. 6 attempts) pic.twitter.com/GIjTyHHmDo — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 1, 2020

The Saints are going to be a different kind of problem for the Falcons, however. Although the Saints will have Taysom Hill at quarterback in his third straight since replacing the injured Brees -- and Hill hasn't looked great throwing the ball -- New Orleans has a solid run game and the aforementioned defense.

Prediction: Saints 26, Falcons 20