NFL Week 13: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans odds, picks, and predictions

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to bounce back after a tough loss in Week 12.

The Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 12 by their AFC South division rival Tennessee Titans. The Colts defense failed to stop running back Derrick Henry. This week the rush defense of the Colts can breathe a little bit, since they are facing the worst rushing team in the NFL in the Houston Texans.

The Houston Texans are looking to push their winning streak to three games against the Colts. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is looking to keep his hot streak going on Sunday. The Texans are looking to end their season strong and carry momentum into next season.

The Week 13 meeting between the Colts and Texans is going to be a must-watch game.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Betting Odds

Colts odds: -190

Texans odds: +165

Spread: The Indianapolis Colts are heading into their road game against the Houston Texans as -3.5 point favorites.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Picks

1. Deshaun Watson will not commit a turnover against the Colts

2. Wide receiver Will Fuller V will be missed on the Texans offense

3. Texans WR Brandin Cooks will step up and find the end zone

4. Colts QB Philip Rivers will pass for two touchdowns against the Texans defense

5. Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will rush for over 100 yards and a touchdown

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Key Notes

Deshaun Watson has not thrown an interception since Week 7

Will Fuller V has scored four receiving touchdowns in the last five games

Texans offense will need to have success running the football

The Houston Texans are looking to push their win streak to three games

Colts defense is looking to bounce back after a horrible performance in Week 12

The Houston Texans defense is ranked 31st in the NFL in rushing defense

Houston has been one dimensional a lot this season and the Colts defense is full of talent

The Indianapolis Colts defense is ranked in the top five in the NFL

The Houston Texans will be without wide receiver Will Fuller V and cornerback Bradley Roby who are suspended for six games

Philip Rivers has turned the football over in back-to-back games

Lowest completion % allowed by CBs:

1. Xavier Rhodes - 43.8

2. Casey Hayward Jr. - 45.6

3. Darious Williams - 48.1

4. Xavien Howard - 48.5 pic.twitter.com/s7PoIEghx3 — PFF (@PFF) December 3, 2020

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Key Injuries

Indianapolis Colts:

QB: Philip Rivers, Questionable (toe)

OT: Anthony Castonzo, Questionable (knee)

P: Rigoberto Sanchez, Out (tumor)

S: Khari Willis, Questionable (back and quadriceps)

Houston Texans:

P: Bryan Anger: Questionable

RB: C.J. Prosise, Questionable (illness)

DT: Ross Blacklock, Questionable

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Predictions

Prediction: Colts 34, Texans 21

Money Line: Colts -185, Texans +165

Against the Spread: Colts 6-5, Texans 4-7