NFL Week 13: Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings odds, picks and predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars came close to getting their first win since Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns last week, but fell two points short in a 27-25 loss.

The Jaguars are now 1-10 and have lost 10 straight going into this Sunday's game at the Minnesota Vikings.

After making the playoffs last season and advancing to the divisional round, the Vikings have been up and down this season and sit at 5-6 currently. The Vikings' margin for error is slim to none; they might have to win all of the rest of their games to make it into the playoffs.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been on a roll in recent weeks. In Minnesota's last two games, Cousins topped 300 yards passing each time and threw for three touchdowns and zero interceptions each time. Last week against the Carolina Panthers, Cousins engineered the game-winning drive in the final minute of the fourth quarter and fired the game-winning touchdown.

The stars of this week's game could likely be the two running backs. Minnesota's Dalvin Cook is second in the NFL in rushing yards and first in rushing touchdowns, while Jaguars rookie James Robinson is third in rushing yards.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds

Jaguars odds: +10.0 (-110)

Vikings odds: -10.0 (-110)

Spread: The Vikings are a -10.0 favorite over the Jaguars at home on Sunday

Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings Picks

1. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins will extend his streak of at least 3 touchdowns per game to three in a row

2. Vikings RB Dalvin Cook will bounce back from last week's subpar game and break the 100-yard benchmark against the Jaguars

3. Jaguars RB James Robinson also run for 100-plus yards

Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings Key Notes

The Jaguars are 0-5 on the road this season

The Vikings are 2-4 at home

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has thrown six touchdowns and zero interceptions in Minnesota's last two games

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is second in the NFL in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game

Cook leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns

Jaguars RB James Robinson is third in the NFL in total rushing yards

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson ranks 8th in the NFL in receiving yards and first among rookies in receiving yards

The Jaguars rank 31st out of 32 teams in yards allowed on defense

The Jaguars rank 30th in points allowed on defense

The Vikings have scored 28 points in each of their last two games

Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings Key Injuries

Jacksonville Jaguars:

LB Dakota Allen (hamstring) is out

DT DaVon Hamilton (knee) is out

TE Ben Ellefson (knee) is out

LB Kamalei Correra (hamstring) is out

CB Sidney Jones (Achilles) is out

OT Jawaan Taylor (knee) is questionable

WR Chris Conley (hip) is questionable

S Jarrod Wilson (shoulder) is questionable

Minnesota Vikings:

TE Irv Smith (back) is out

DE D.J. Wonnum (ankle, back) is out

Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings Predictions

Prediction: Vikings 30, Jaguars 20

Money Line: Jaguars +375, Vikings -550

Against the Spread: Jaguars 5-6, Vikings 6-5