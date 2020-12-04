Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been reinstated by the NFL after an indefinite suspension for multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policy.

Gordon will be eligible to play in the Seahawks' Week 16 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and would be eligible for the playoffs.

"Gordon may begin COVID testing Friday, Decemeber 4 and may join the club on December 9 assuming negative tests," a league statement reported by Ian Rapoport on Twitter read. "Gordon will be permitted to attend team meetings and individual meetings with the coaching staff. He may also engage in individual workouts and strength and conditioning, but may not practice, travel with the team or attend games. On Monday, December 21 following the club's Week 15 game, Gordon will be permitted to participate in practice and eligible to play in the team's final two regular season games."

Gordon was serving his fifth suspension before being reinstated.

Prior to the 2020 season, the NFL drastically changed it's banned substances and substance abuse policy, cracking down on marijuana usage to a significantly lesser degree. The Seahawks then signed Gordon, but were unsure when he would be able to suit up for the squad until now.

Gordon has played in 63 NFL games, caught 247 passes for 4,252 yards and secured 20 touchdowns in an eight-year NFL career, though he missed two seasons with a violation of the league substance abuse policy. With the Cleveland Browns, Gordon led the NFL in receiving yards (1,646) and yards per game (117.6) in 2013, and caught the longest pass of that season, a 95-yard score.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson weighs in

In five games with the Seahawks in 2019 (after being claimed from the New England Patriots), Gordon was targeting 11 times, nabbing seven receptions for 139 yards and no touchdowns.

Seahawks quarterback and MVP candidate Russell Wilson said he is rooting for Gordon to be able to overcome adversity, and he hopes "this time is better than last time."

"He's an amazing receiver," Wilson told Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “A guy who was great for us last season, made some great plays."

Gordon will be able to suit up against the divisional rival 7-4 Rams and 5-6 San Francisco 49ers prior to the playoffs.