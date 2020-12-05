NFL Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets odds, picks, and predictions

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a 43-6 beatdown last week. They were dominated by Atlanta Falcons in NFL Week 12. But the Raiders catch a break this week. They travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the winless New York Jets. Many fans think this year's Jets could be one of the worst teams in NFL history.

Quarterback Sam Darnold's return did little to aid the Jets' quest for a victory. Darnold struggled to throw the football with any real consistency. After a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins, New York remains stuck at the bottom of the AFC East. The mere fact that veteran running back Frank Gore is still the Jets' most consistent performer says everything you need to know about this deficient offense.

As for coach Jon Gruden's Raiders, everything seemed to go wrong last week. They were unable to run the ball, so they resorted to a one-dimensional passing offense. To beat the Jets, Las Vegas will have to play better on both offense and defense. With a win, the Raiders' playoff chances remain solid. Without one, Las Vegas might have to hit the panic button.

The experts weighed in for #LVvsNYJ. What are your predictions, Raider Nation?



» https://t.co/bfPK0hqsEV pic.twitter.com/2DgUySSEle — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 4, 2020

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets Betting Odds

Raiders odds: 1/4

Jets odds: 3/1

Spread: Las Vegas -9.5 (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets Picks

1. The Raiders will keep Jets below 100 rushing yards

2. Jets QB Sam Darnold will throw at least one interception.

3. Jets WR Jamison Crowder will rack up 100 receiving yards and score a touchdown.

4. Raiders RB Devontae Booker will rush for a touchdown.

5. Raiders QB Derek Carr will throw 2 or more touchdown passes.

👉 The #Jets run defense has allowed only 3.05 yards per carry since Week 8 (tied for lowest in the NFL).



More stats you need to know for Week 13 from @cfrelund 👇#LVvsNYJ | @bet365 pic.twitter.com/s6vB4NtBAK — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 4, 2020

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets Key Notes

The Raiders have lost two games in a row.

The Jets have not won a game all season.

Raiders will be playing without star running back Josh Jackson.

Devontae Booker will start at RB due to Jackson's injury

Neither team's QB threw a TD last week.

The Jets beat the Raiders 34-3 last season.

The Raiders are 0-4 at MetLife Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets Key Injuries

Las Vegas Raiders:

RB Joshua Jacobs, out (ankle)

S Johnathan Abram, questionable (knee)

DT Maliek Collins, questionable (hamstring)

New York Jets:

OL Pat Elflein, questionable (shoulder)

OL George Fant, questionable (knee/ankle)

OL Alex Lewis, out (NIR)

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets Prediction

Prediction: Las Vegas Raiders win 27- 17

Money Line: Las Vegas Raiders: -400; New York Jets: +355

Against the Spread: Raiders: 1/4; Jets: 2/7