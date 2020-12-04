NFL Week 13: New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers odds, picks and predictions

The New England Patriots (5-6) are coming off a big win against the Arizona Cardinals last week, when Cam Newton helped set up Patriots' kicker Nick Folk for a 50-yard game-winning field goal.

As for the Los Angeles Chargers (3-8), they continue to fail in closing out games properly despite the rookie quarterback Justin Herbert's efforts. They lost to the Buffalo Bills last week and are ultimately slated to get a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft next year.

Nonetheless, this will be an important game for the Patriots to win in order to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot, as they battle with the Miami Dolphins for second place in the AFC East.

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers Betting Odds

Patriots odds: -1.0 (-105)

Chargers odds: +1.0 (-115)

Spread: New England is a -1.0 favorite over Los Angeles on Sunday

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers Picks

1. New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will have two rushing touchdowns.

2. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will have at least 300 passing yards.

3. Defensive end Joey Bosa will have two sacks on Newton

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers Key Notes

Patriots QB Cam Newton has thrown only four touchdown passes this season

Newton has 9 interceptions in the season, over double the number of touchdowns he has

Rookie Justin Herbert is 9th in passing yards, with 3,015 yards

Chargers have the 12th ranked defense in the league, allowing 342.9 yards per game

The Patriots have the 16th ranked defense in the league, 14th in passing yards

Herbert has 23 passing touchdowns, the most among rookie quarterbacks

Despite the losses, the Chargers are averaging 25.2 points per game

The all-time series between these two teams is led by the Patriots, with a 25-15-12 record

Receiver Keenan Allen is on track to have another 1000+ receiving yard season

The last time these two teams met was in January, when the Patriots demolished the Chargers 41-28

Wrote about Justin Herbert, who is freaking awesome. https://t.co/ak1FoI4PEc pic.twitter.com/NtU9BbtJfa — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) November 27, 2020

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers Key Injuries

New England Patriots:

QB Cam Newton (abdomen) is questionable but expected to play

K Nick Folk (back) is questionable but expected to play

OL Shaq Mason (calf) is questionable

Los Angeles Chargers:

DE Joey Bosa (shin) is questionable but should be available to play

CB Casey Hayward Jr. (groin) is questionable

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers Prediction

Prediction: Patriots 23, Chargers 17

Money Line: Patriots -112, Chargers -104

Against The Spread: Patriots 5-6, Chargers 3-8