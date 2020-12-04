Create
NFL Week 13: New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers odds, picks and predictions

Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen
Suryaraj Jain
ANALYST
Modified 04 Dec 2020, 10:55 IST
Preview
The New England Patriots (5-6) are coming off a big win against the Arizona Cardinals last week, when Cam Newton helped set up Patriots' kicker Nick Folk for a 50-yard game-winning field goal.

As for the Los Angeles Chargers (3-8), they continue to fail in closing out games properly despite the rookie quarterback Justin Herbert's efforts. They lost to the Buffalo Bills last week and are ultimately slated to get a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft next year.

Nonetheless, this will be an important game for the Patriots to win in order to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot, as they battle with the Miami Dolphins for second place in the AFC East.

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers Betting Odds

Patriots odds: -1.0 (-105)

Chargers odds: +1.0 (-115)

Spread: New England is a -1.0 favorite over Los Angeles on Sunday

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers Picks

1. New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will have two rushing touchdowns.

2. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will have at least 300 passing yards.

3. Defensive end Joey Bosa will have two sacks on Newton

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers Key Notes

  • Patriots QB Cam Newton has thrown only four touchdown passes this season
  • Newton has 9 interceptions in the season, over double the number of touchdowns he has
  • Rookie Justin Herbert is 9th in passing yards, with 3,015 yards
  • Chargers have the 12th ranked defense in the league, allowing 342.9 yards per game
  • The Patriots have the 16th ranked defense in the league, 14th in passing yards
  • Herbert has 23 passing touchdowns, the most among rookie quarterbacks
  • Despite the losses, the Chargers are averaging 25.2 points per game
  • The all-time series between these two teams is led by the Patriots, with a 25-15-12 record
  • Receiver Keenan Allen is on track to have another 1000+ receiving yard season
  • The last time these two teams met was in January, when the Patriots demolished the Chargers 41-28

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers Key Injuries

New England Patriots:

QB Cam Newton (abdomen) is questionable but expected to play

K Nick Folk (back) is questionable but expected to play

OL Shaq Mason (calf) is questionable

Los Angeles Chargers:

DE Joey Bosa (shin) is questionable but should be available to play

CB Casey Hayward Jr. (groin) is questionable

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers Prediction

Prediction: Patriots 23, Chargers 17

Money Line: Patriots -112, Chargers -104

Against The Spread: Patriots 5-6, Chargers 3-8

Published 04 Dec 2020, 10:55 IST
New England Patriots Los Angeles Chargers Cam Newton American Football Conference National Football Conference
