NFL Week 13: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons odds, picks, and predictions

The New Orleans Saints are looking to beat the Atlanta Falcons twice in three weeks.

The New Orleans Saints have separated themselves from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South. The Saints are still trying to survive without their veteran quarterback Drew Brees. Backup quarterback Taysom Hill is looking to lead the Saints to his third straight win as a starting quarterback.

The Atlanta Falcons are trying to stay on the path. They have salvaged their season and have a shot at making the playoffs. The Falcons have pulled within two games of the final playoff spot in the NFC. Atlanta is coming into this game with seven starters that are questionable to play.

This game should be more competitive than the last meeting between the two teams in Week 11.

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Betting Odds

Saints odds: -3.0 (EVEN)

Falcons odds: +3.0 (-120)

Spread: The New Orleans Saints are coming into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons as (-3) point favorites.

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Picks

1. Taysom Hill will throw a touchdown

2. Alvin Kamara will have a rushing and receiving touchdown

3. New Orleans Saints defense will force more than two turnovers

4. Matt Ryan will throw multiple touchdowns

5. Calvin Ridley will go over 100 yards receiving and score a touchdown

Calvin Ridley needs 203 yards to reach 1,000 in a season for the first time in his #Falcons career. There are five games to go. pic.twitter.com/hnIX5rZZgc — Mask Up Reader (@RiseUpReader) December 3, 2020

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Key Notes

Taysom Hill has not been able to pass for a touchdown all season

Alvin Kamara leads the New Orleans Saints in receiving yards and rushing yards

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson is third in the NFL in sacks with 9.5

New Orleans Saints defense is ranked first in the NFL in total defense

The Saints defense is currently ranked fourth in forced turnovers in the NFL

Matt Ryan is fifth in the NFL in passing yards

Calvin Ridley had five catches for 90 yards in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints

Atlanta is looking to gain ground on the final NFL playoff spot in the NFC

The Falcons have seven starters that are listed as questionable for Sundays game

The New Orleans Saints have a shot at clinching a playoff birth with a win and some help on Sunday

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Key Injuries

New Orleans Saints:

WR: Michael Thomas, Questionable (ankle)

RB: Alvin Kamara, Questionable (foot)

CB: Janoris Jenkins, Questionable (knee)

Atlanta Falcons:

TE: Hayden Hurst, Questionable (ankle)

WR: Calvin Ridley, Questionable (foot/ankle)

RB: Todd Gurley, Questionable (knee)

WR: Julio Jones, Questionable (hamstring)

G: James Carpenter, Questionable (groin)

CB: Kendall Sheffield, Questionable (illness)

DE: Dante Fowler Jr, Questionable (hamstring)

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Prediction

Prediction: Saints 24, Falcons 21

Money Line: Saints -180, Falcons +130

Against the Spread: Saints 6-5, Falcons 5-6