NFL Week 13: Patriots at Chargers TV schedule, coverage map, time and live stream

Don't dismiss the New England Patriots just yet.

When the Patriots were 2-5 and on a four-game losing streak earlier this season, the jokes and jabs were coming from every direction. In their first campaign since 1999 without Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady on the roster, the Patriots seemingly went from serious Super Bowl contenders to seriously struggling.

The prevailing narrative was that longtime head coach Bill Belichick was being exposed as the one who needed Brady, and not the other way around. Belichick even had a former NFL Most Valuable Player at quarterback in Cam Newton, and he still wasn't winning like he won with Brady.

But then the Patriots started winning.

New England has won three of its last four games, including las week's 20-17 triumph over the Arizona Cardinals. They're now 5-6 and still in the playoff hunt.

Newton's numbers haven't been standout, and he's certainly had his rough patches, but he's been able to come through when needed in this recent stretch. The 31-year-old is, style-wise, a polar opposite to Tom Brady. But Belichick is figuring out how to best use his quarterback who can run with power but doesn't have Brady's level of precision passing.

The Patriots' defense has also been impacted by preseason COVID-19 opt-outs an in-season injuries.

That defense will be tested in Week 13 by rookie QB Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Herbert had to take over the QB1 job for the Chargers (3-8) earlier than expected thanks to starter Tyrod Taylor getting hurt, but he's put together an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year season. And Herbert has done it with L.A.'s top running back, Austin Ekeler, in and out of the lineup with injuries.

How will the rookie QB fare against the mastermind Belichick's defense?

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers TV schedule

What time is the Patriots at Chargers game on Sunday?

4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday, Dec. 6

What channel is the Patriots at Chargers game on Sunday?

CBS

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers coverage map

NFL Week 13 coverage map: CBS late games

How to watch New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers Prediction

Herbert has had the Chargers in a lot of close games, which for one reason or another they tend to just fall short. He's a solid offensive line and a healthy running back away from being a real force who will beat some of the league's best teams. It just may not be his time yet against an experienced New England team.

Prediction: Patriots 27, Chargers 23