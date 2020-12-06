NFL Week 13: Picks against the spread

The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the NFL with an 11-0 record and an 8-3 record against the spread.
The NFL is entering Week 13 of their season this Sunday. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins are coming in to NFL Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season with 8-3 records against the spread. Let's take a look at the NFL Week 13 matchups and picks.
NFL Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season has a lot of close games in the spread.
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. EST Sunday)
Spread: Saints -3, Falcons +3
Money Line: Saints -150, Falcons +130
Over/Under: 46
Against the Spread: Saints 6-5, Falcons 5-6
Pick: New Orleans Saints
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. EST Sunday)
Spread: Bears -3, Lions +3
Money Line: Bears -170, Lions +150
Over/Under: 45
Against the Spread: Bears 5-6, Lions 4-7
Pick: Chicago Bears
Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. EST Sunday)
Spread: Titans -5.5, Browns +5.5
Money Line: Titans -250, Browns +210
Over/Under: 53
Against the Spread: Titans 5-6, Browns 4-7
Pick: Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. EST Sunday)
Spread: Dolphins -11, Bengals +11
Money Line: Dolphins -550, Bengals +425
Over/Under: 42.5
Against the Spread: Dolphins 8-3, Bengals 7-4
Pick: Miami Dolphins
Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. EST Sunday)
Spread: Vikings -10, Jaguars +10
Money Line: Vikings -500, Jaguars +400
Over/Under: 51.5
Against the Spread: Vikings 6-5, Jaguars 5-6
Pick: Minnesota Vikings
Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets (1 p.m. EST Sunday)
Spread: Raiders -8, Jets +8
Money Line: Raiders -380, Jets +310
Over/Under: 47
Against the Spread: Raiders 6-5, Jets 3-8
Pick: New York Jets
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (1 p.m. EST Sunday)
Spread: Colts -3, Texans +3
Money Line: Colts -170, Texans +150
Over/Under: 50.5
Against the Spread: Colts 6-5, Texans 4-7
Pick: Houston Texans
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (4 p.m. EST Sunday)
Spread: Rams -3, Cardinals +3
Money Line: Rams -150, Cardinals +150
Over/Under: 48.5
Against the Spread: Rams 6-5, Cardinals 5-6
Pick: Arizona Cardinals
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks (4 p.m. EST Sunday)
Spread: Seahawks -11, Giants +11
Money Line: Seahawks -600, Giants +450
Over/Under: 47
Against the Spread: Seahawks 6-5, Giants 4-7
Pick: Seattle Seahawks
Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. EST Sunday)
Spread: Packers -8.5, Packers +8.5
Money Line: Packers -400, Eagles +320
Over/Under: 49
Against the Spread: Packers 7-4, Eagles 4-7
Pick: Green Bay Packers
New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. EST Sunday)
Spread: Chargers -1.5, Patriots +1.5
Money Line: Chargers -125, Patriots +105
Over/Under: 47
Against the Spread: Chargers 5-6, Patriots 5-6
Pick: New England Patriots
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. EST Sunday)
Spread: Chiefs -11.5, Broncos +11
Money Line: Chiefs -1,000, Broncos +650
Over/Under: 51
Against the Spread: Chiefs 6-5, Broncos 6-5
Pick: Kansas City Chiefs
Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers (5 p.m. EST Monday)
Spread: Steelers -8.5, Football Team +8.5
Money Line: Steelers -435, Football Team +340
Over/Under: 42.5
Against the Spread: Steelers 8-3, 6-5
Pick: Washington Football Team
Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. EST Monday)
Spread: 49ers -1, Bills +1
Money Line: 49ers -105, Bills -115
Over/Under: 47
Against the Spread: 49ers 5-6, Bills 6-5
Pick: Buffalo Bills
Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens (8:05 p.m. EST Tuesday)
Spread: Ravens -7.5, Cowboys +7.5
Money Line: Ravens -375, Cowboys +300
Over/Under: 45
Against the Spread: Ravens 5-6, Cowboys 2-9
Pick: Baltimore RavensPublished 06 Dec 2020, 17:13 IST