NFL Week 13: Picks against the spread

The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the NFL with an 11-0 record and an 8-3 record against the spread.

The NFL is entering Week 13 of their season this Sunday. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins are coming in to NFL Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season with 8-3 records against the spread. Let's take a look at the NFL Week 13 matchups and picks.

NFL Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season has a lot of close games in the spread.

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. EST Sunday)

Spread: Saints -3, Falcons +3

Money Line: Saints -150, Falcons +130

Over/Under: 46

Against the Spread: Saints 6-5, Falcons 5-6

Pick: New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. EST Sunday)

Spread: Bears -3, Lions +3

Money Line: Bears -170, Lions +150

Over/Under: 45

Against the Spread: Bears 5-6, Lions 4-7

Pick: Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. EST Sunday)

Spread: Titans -5.5, Browns +5.5

Money Line: Titans -250, Browns +210

Over/Under: 53

Against the Spread: Titans 5-6, Browns 4-7

Pick: Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. EST Sunday)

Spread: Dolphins -11, Bengals +11

Money Line: Dolphins -550, Bengals +425

Over/Under: 42.5

Against the Spread: Dolphins 8-3, Bengals 7-4

Pick: Miami Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. EST Sunday)

Spread: Vikings -10, Jaguars +10

Money Line: Vikings -500, Jaguars +400

Over/Under: 51.5

Against the Spread: Vikings 6-5, Jaguars 5-6

Pick: Minnesota Vikings

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets (1 p.m. EST Sunday)

Spread: Raiders -8, Jets +8

Money Line: Raiders -380, Jets +310

Over/Under: 47

Against the Spread: Raiders 6-5, Jets 3-8

Pick: New York Jets

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (1 p.m. EST Sunday)

Spread: Colts -3, Texans +3

Money Line: Colts -170, Texans +150

Over/Under: 50.5

Against the Spread: Colts 6-5, Texans 4-7

Pick: Houston Texans

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (4 p.m. EST Sunday)

Spread: Rams -3, Cardinals +3

Money Line: Rams -150, Cardinals +150

Over/Under: 48.5

Against the Spread: Rams 6-5, Cardinals 5-6

Pick: Arizona Cardinals

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks (4 p.m. EST Sunday)

Spread: Seahawks -11, Giants +11

Money Line: Seahawks -600, Giants +450

Over/Under: 47

Against the Spread: Seahawks 6-5, Giants 4-7

Pick: Seattle Seahawks

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. EST Sunday)

Spread: Packers -8.5, Packers +8.5

Money Line: Packers -400, Eagles +320

Over/Under: 49

Against the Spread: Packers 7-4, Eagles 4-7

Pick: Green Bay Packers

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. EST Sunday)

Spread: Chargers -1.5, Patriots +1.5

Money Line: Chargers -125, Patriots +105

Over/Under: 47

Against the Spread: Chargers 5-6, Patriots 5-6

Pick: New England Patriots

Flashback to 1997, 31 unanswered points in the first half & a season-opening victory over the Chargers. pic.twitter.com/VzIKoS2CyU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 5, 2020

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. EST Sunday)

Spread: Chiefs -11.5, Broncos +11

Money Line: Chiefs -1,000, Broncos +650

Over/Under: 51

Against the Spread: Chiefs 6-5, Broncos 6-5

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs

Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers (5 p.m. EST Monday)

Spread: Steelers -8.5, Football Team +8.5

Money Line: Steelers -435, Football Team +340

Over/Under: 42.5

Against the Spread: Steelers 8-3, 6-5

Pick: Washington Football Team

Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. EST Monday)

Spread: 49ers -1, Bills +1

Money Line: 49ers -105, Bills -115

Over/Under: 47

Against the Spread: 49ers 5-6, Bills 6-5

Pick: Buffalo Bills

Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens (8:05 p.m. EST Tuesday)

Spread: Ravens -7.5, Cowboys +7.5

Money Line: Ravens -375, Cowboys +300

Over/Under: 45

Against the Spread: Ravens 5-6, Cowboys 2-9

Pick: Baltimore Ravens