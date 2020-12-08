NFL Week 13 scores, results from Sunday

Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season is almost coming to a close.

The final stretch of the 2020 NFL season has arrived and the NFL playoff races are closer than ever. The AFC has four teams battling for the last spot in the NFL playoffs. In the NFC there are five teams battling it out for the sixth and seventh spots of the NFL playoffs.

The 2020 NFL Season is going to come down to the last week of the season for a lot of teams. Two divisions in the NFL are going to be determined in Week 16 or Week 17. The NFC East and NFC West will be decided in those two weeks for the final NFL playoff spots.

Let's take a look at the NFL results from Week 13 games played on Sunday. After two games on Monday, the week will wrap up with the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens playing on Tuesday.

NFL Week 13 scores and results

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Final: Saints 21, Falcons 16

The #Saints remain #1 in the NFL in total defense after Sunday, allowing just 288.8 yards per game 🚧 pic.twitter.com/vku5DGap2B — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 7, 2020

Top Performers:

Matt Ryan, QB, ATL: 19-39, 273 yards, 1 TD

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: 15 CAR, 88 yards, 1TD

Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL: 5 REC, 108 yards

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Final: Lions 34, Bears 30

The Detroit Lions just completed a 4th quarter comeback and won in their first game without Matt Patricia. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/of1q4pdxGK — Lions Daily (@CatchLikeCalvin) December 6, 2020

Top Performers:

Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: 27-42, 402 yards, 3 TD

David Montgomery, RB, CHI: 17 CAR, 72 yards, 2 TD

Marvin Jones Jr., WR, DET: 8 REC, 116 yards 1 TD

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans

Final: Browns 41, Titans 35

That's 4-0 vs. the AFC South 🧹 pic.twitter.com/nTMJM0RTBr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 6, 2020

Top Performers:

Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN: 29-45, 389 yards, 3 TD

Nick Chubb, RB, CLE: 18 CAR, 80 yards, 1 TD

Corey Davis, WR. TEN: 11 REC, 182 yards, 1 TD

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Final: Dolphins 19, Bengals 7

HUG ME BROTHA! We're 8-4 for the first time since 2003 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m4yz57AnBU — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 7, 2020

Top Performers:

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: 26-39, 296 yards, 1 TD

Myles Gaskin,RB, MIA: 21 CAR, 90 yards

Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA: 9 REC, 88 yards, 1 TD

Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings

Final: Vikings 27, Jaguars 24 (OT)

Playoff hopes are still alive following today's OT win — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 7, 2020

Top Performers:

Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN: 28-43, 305 yards, 3 TD

Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: 32 CAR, 120 yards

Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN: 9 REC, 121 yards, 1 TD

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets

Final: Raiders 31, Jets 28

HENRY RUGGS FOR THE GO-AHEAD TD!!!!#LVvsNYJ | CBS pic.twitter.com/82kLmV1e5a — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 6, 2020

Top Performers:

Derek Carr, QB, LV: 28-47, 381 yards, 3 TD

Ty Johnson, RB, NYJ: 22 CAR, 104 yards, 1 TD

Darren Waller, TE, LV: 13 REC, 200 yards, 2 TD

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Final: Colts 26, Texans 20

Top Performers:

Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU: 26-38, 341 yards, 1 INT

Johnathan Taylor, RB, IND: 13 CAR, 91 yards

Keke Coutee, WR, HOU: 8 REC, 141 yards

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Final: Rams 38, Cardinals 28

Top Performers:

Jared Goff, QB, LAR: 37-47, 351 yards, 1 TD

Cam Akers, RB, LAR: 21 CAR, 72 yards, 1 TD

Robert Woods, WR, LAR: 10 REC, 85 yards

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

Final: Giants 17, Seahawks 12

#VictoryMonday is the best kind of Monday pic.twitter.com/cytwOWsEqH — New York Giants (@Giants) December 7, 2020

Top Performers:

Russell Wilson, QB, SEA: 27-43, 263 yards, 1 TD

Wayne Gallman, RB, NYG: 16 CAR, 135 yards

DK Metcalf, WR, SEA: 5 REC, 80 yards

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

Final: Packers 30, Eagles 16

Top Performers:

Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB: 25-34, 295 yards, 3 TD

Aaron Jones, RB, GB: 15 CAR, 130 yards, 1 TD

Devante Adams, WR, GB: 10 REC, 121 yards, 2 TD

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers

Final: Patriots 45, Chargers 0

Top Performers:

Justin Herbert, QB, LAC: 26-53, 209 yards, 2 INT

Damien Harris, RB, NE: 16 CAR, 80 yards

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: 5 REC, 48 yards

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Final: Chiefs 22, Broncos 16

Another win in the books! pic.twitter.com/k4Pw5vw5aX — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 7, 2020

Top Performers: