NFL Week 13 scores, results from Sunday

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs
Walter Sharp
ANALYST
Modified 08 Dec 2020, 08:50 IST
News
Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season is almost coming to a close.

The final stretch of the 2020 NFL season has arrived and the NFL playoff races are closer than ever. The AFC has four teams battling for the last spot in the NFL playoffs. In the NFC there are five teams battling it out for the sixth and seventh spots of the NFL playoffs.

The 2020 NFL Season is going to come down to the last week of the season for a lot of teams. Two divisions in the NFL are going to be determined in Week 16 or Week 17. The NFC East and NFC West will be decided in those two weeks for the final NFL playoff spots.

Let's take a look at the NFL results from Week 13 games played on Sunday. After two games on Monday, the week will wrap up with the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens playing on Tuesday.

NFL Week 13 scores and results

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Final: Saints 21, Falcons 16

Top Performers:

  • Matt Ryan, QB, ATL: 19-39, 273 yards, 1 TD
  • Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: 15 CAR, 88 yards, 1TD
  • Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL: 5 REC, 108 yards

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Final: Lions 34, Bears 30

Top Performers:

  • Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: 27-42, 402 yards, 3 TD
  • David Montgomery, RB, CHI: 17 CAR, 72 yards, 2 TD
  • Marvin Jones Jr., WR, DET: 8 REC, 116 yards 1 TD

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans

Final: Browns 41, Titans 35

Top Performers:

  • Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN: 29-45, 389 yards, 3 TD
  • Nick Chubb, RB, CLE: 18 CAR, 80 yards, 1 TD
  • Corey Davis, WR. TEN: 11 REC, 182 yards, 1 TD

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Final: Dolphins 19, Bengals 7

Top Performers:

  • Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: 26-39, 296 yards, 1 TD
  • Myles Gaskin,RB, MIA: 21 CAR, 90 yards
  • Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA: 9 REC, 88 yards, 1 TD

Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings

Final: Vikings 27, Jaguars 24 (OT)

Top Performers:

  • Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN: 28-43, 305 yards, 3 TD
  • Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: 32 CAR, 120 yards
  • Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN: 9 REC, 121 yards, 1 TD

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets

Final: Raiders 31, Jets 28

Top Performers:

  • Derek Carr, QB, LV: 28-47, 381 yards, 3 TD
  • Ty Johnson, RB, NYJ: 22 CAR, 104 yards, 1 TD
  • Darren Waller, TE, LV: 13 REC, 200 yards, 2 TD

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Final: Colts 26, Texans 20

Top Performers:

  • Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU: 26-38, 341 yards, 1 INT
  • Johnathan Taylor, RB, IND: 13 CAR, 91 yards
  • Keke Coutee, WR, HOU: 8 REC, 141 yards

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Final: Rams 38, Cardinals 28

Top Performers:

  • Jared Goff, QB, LAR: 37-47, 351 yards, 1 TD
  • Cam Akers, RB, LAR: 21 CAR, 72 yards, 1 TD
  • Robert Woods, WR, LAR: 10 REC, 85 yards

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

Final: Giants 17, Seahawks 12

Top Performers:

  • Russell Wilson, QB, SEA: 27-43, 263 yards, 1 TD
  • Wayne Gallman, RB, NYG: 16 CAR, 135 yards
  • DK Metcalf, WR, SEA: 5 REC, 80 yards

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

Final: Packers 30, Eagles 16

Top Performers:

  • Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB: 25-34, 295 yards, 3 TD
  • Aaron Jones, RB, GB: 15 CAR, 130 yards, 1 TD
  • Devante Adams, WR, GB: 10 REC, 121 yards, 2 TD

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers

Final: Patriots 45, Chargers 0

Top Performers:

  • Justin Herbert, QB, LAC: 26-53, 209 yards, 2 INT
  • Damien Harris, RB, NE: 16 CAR, 80 yards
  • Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: 5 REC, 48 yards

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Final: Chiefs 22, Broncos 16

Top Performers:

  • Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC: 25-40, 318 yards, 1 TD
  • Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN: 15 CAR, 131 yards
  • Travis Kelce, TE, KC: 8 REC, 136 yards, 1 TD
Published 08 Dec 2020, 08:50 IST
