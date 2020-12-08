NFL Week 13 scores, results from Sunday

Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season is almost coming to a close.
The final stretch of the 2020 NFL season has arrived and the NFL playoff races are closer than ever. The AFC has four teams battling for the last spot in the NFL playoffs. In the NFC there are five teams battling it out for the sixth and seventh spots of the NFL playoffs.
The 2020 NFL Season is going to come down to the last week of the season for a lot of teams. Two divisions in the NFL are going to be determined in Week 16 or Week 17. The NFC East and NFC West will be decided in those two weeks for the final NFL playoff spots.
Let's take a look at the NFL results from Week 13 games played on Sunday. After two games on Monday, the week will wrap up with the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens playing on Tuesday.
NFL Week 13 scores and results
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Final: Saints 21, Falcons 16
Top Performers:
- Matt Ryan, QB, ATL: 19-39, 273 yards, 1 TD
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: 15 CAR, 88 yards, 1TD
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL: 5 REC, 108 yards
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Final: Lions 34, Bears 30
Top Performers:
- Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: 27-42, 402 yards, 3 TD
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI: 17 CAR, 72 yards, 2 TD
- Marvin Jones Jr., WR, DET: 8 REC, 116 yards 1 TD
Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans
Final: Browns 41, Titans 35
Top Performers:
- Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN: 29-45, 389 yards, 3 TD
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE: 18 CAR, 80 yards, 1 TD
- Corey Davis, WR. TEN: 11 REC, 182 yards, 1 TD
Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins
Final: Dolphins 19, Bengals 7
Top Performers:
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: 26-39, 296 yards, 1 TD
- Myles Gaskin,RB, MIA: 21 CAR, 90 yards
- Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA: 9 REC, 88 yards, 1 TD
Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings
Final: Vikings 27, Jaguars 24 (OT)
Top Performers:
- Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN: 28-43, 305 yards, 3 TD
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: 32 CAR, 120 yards
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN: 9 REC, 121 yards, 1 TD
Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets
Final: Raiders 31, Jets 28
Top Performers:
- Derek Carr, QB, LV: 28-47, 381 yards, 3 TD
- Ty Johnson, RB, NYJ: 22 CAR, 104 yards, 1 TD
- Darren Waller, TE, LV: 13 REC, 200 yards, 2 TD
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Final: Colts 26, Texans 20
Top Performers:
- Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU: 26-38, 341 yards, 1 INT
- Johnathan Taylor, RB, IND: 13 CAR, 91 yards
- Keke Coutee, WR, HOU: 8 REC, 141 yards
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Final: Rams 38, Cardinals 28
Top Performers:
- Jared Goff, QB, LAR: 37-47, 351 yards, 1 TD
- Cam Akers, RB, LAR: 21 CAR, 72 yards, 1 TD
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR: 10 REC, 85 yards
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
Final: Giants 17, Seahawks 12
Top Performers:
- Russell Wilson, QB, SEA: 27-43, 263 yards, 1 TD
- Wayne Gallman, RB, NYG: 16 CAR, 135 yards
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA: 5 REC, 80 yards
Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers
Final: Packers 30, Eagles 16
Top Performers:
- Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB: 25-34, 295 yards, 3 TD
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB: 15 CAR, 130 yards, 1 TD
- Devante Adams, WR, GB: 10 REC, 121 yards, 2 TD
New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers
Final: Patriots 45, Chargers 0
Top Performers:
- Justin Herbert, QB, LAC: 26-53, 209 yards, 2 INT
- Damien Harris, RB, NE: 16 CAR, 80 yards
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: 5 REC, 48 yards
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Final: Chiefs 22, Broncos 16
Top Performers:
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC: 25-40, 318 yards, 1 TD
- Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN: 15 CAR, 131 yards
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC: 8 REC, 136 yards, 1 TD