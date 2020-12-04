In NFL Week 13, Washington won't be playing on Sunday. The game between the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Football Team was pushed to Monday. The Steelers' game with the Baltimore Ravens had been postponed a few days. As a result, the NFL believed Pittsburgh needed an extra day of preparation. So this week's game was moved to Monday.

Regardless of the schedule shifts, this should still be a great game. It will feature two of the top defenses in the NFL. Some fans think the game will be an easy win for the Steelers. Still, while Pittsburgh hasn't lost yet, Washington will certainly put up a fight.

Washington at Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds

Washington's odds: -110

Pittsburgh's odds: -110

Washington at Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Picks

1. Washington quarterback Alex Smith will have two touchdowns.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will throw one interception

3. The Steelers' receiving core will have 200 total yards

Washington at Pittsburgh Steelers Key Notes

Steelers' running back James Conner was tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is under severe monitoring. He's at risk because he's a cancer survivor.

Washington QB Alex Smith is 2-1 as a starter with Washington.

Heading into NFL Week 13, Washington has the NFL's 4th-best defense

Meanwhile, the Steelers defense is ranked 3rd-best in the NFL.

Rookie running back Antonio Gibson continues to lead the rookie RB class in several numbers.

The Steelers offense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Expect heavy pressure from Jack Del Rio's defense on Roethlisberger, who has thrown one interception in each of the past two games

Washington leads the all-time head-to-head series with Pittsburgh 43-33-4.

Washington receiver Terry McLaurin is 5th in the NFL in total receiving yards with 963.

Washington at Pittsburgh Steelers Key Injuries

Washington Football:

DE Ryan Anderson (knee) is questionable

T Morgan Moses (groin) is questionable

A look at player injuries & practice participation for Week 13.

Pittsburgh Steelers:

OLB Bud Dupree tore his ACL during the game against the Baltimore Ravens and was placed on IR.

RB James Conner (COVID-19) continues to be monitored for the virus

Washington at Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction

Prediction: Washington 24, Steelers 23

Money Line: Washington +370, Steelers -480

Against The Spread: Washington 4-7, Steelers 11-0