The Arizona Cardinals have been going through a rough patch in the last three weeks of the 2020 NFL season.

Quarterback Kyler Murray has not been able to move the football with his running ability. Teams have kept him locked up and the Cardinals have not been playing well.

The New York Giants have been the complete opposite. The Giants have been on a tear for the last three weeks. The Giants are coming off a huge road win against the Seattle Seahawks. New York is looking to continue their win streak and continue to grow their lead in the NFC East division.

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants Betting Odds

Cardinals odds: -3.0 (EVEN)

Giants odds: +3.0 (-120)

Spread: The Arizona Cardinals are going into New York as -3.0 point favorites against the Giants on Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants Picks

Advertisement

1. Giants RB Wayne Gallman will pick up where he left off against the Seattle Seahawks and rush for 100 yards again

2. The New York Giants defense will sack Kyler Murray more than five times

3. Kyler Murray will throw two touchdowns and rush for one touchdown

4. DeAndre Hopkins will have a receiving touchdown

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants Key Notes

RB Wayne Gallman has put together back-to-back great games on the ground for the New York Giants

The New York Giants defense sacked Seattle's Russell Wilson five times in their Week 13 victory

New York Giants have won four straight games and lead the NFC East division

QB Daniel Jones may be out for the second straight week for the Giants

Giants WR Darius Slayton has the opportunity to have a big game in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray has 10 rushing touchdowns in the 2020 NFL Season

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is ranked third in the NFL in receptions with 85

The New York Giants pass rush has the potential to force Kyler Murray into difficult situations

The Arizona Cardinals are fighting for the final playoff spot in the 2020 NFL Playoffs

New York Giants are in must-win situations for the rest of the 2020 NFL Season

Advertisement

Kyler Murray has joined Cam Newton (2011, 2015) and Kordell Stewart (1997) as the only players in NFL history with 20+ TD passes and 10+ TD runs in a season.



He is also the first player in NFL history to accomplish the feat in the first 12 games of a season. pic.twitter.com/GDxWlDpjTh — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 6, 2020

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants Key Injuries

Arizona Cardinals:

PK: Zane Gonzalez, Questionable (back)

LB: Isaiah Simmons, Questionable (neck/back)

Johnathan Joseph, Out (stinger)

Chris Jones, Injured Reserve (biceps)

Jalen Thompson, Out (ankle)

New York Giants:

LB: Blake Martinez, Questionable (back)

QB: Daniel Jones, Questionable (hamstring)

Madre Harper, Out (knee)

Darnay Holmes, Questionable

OT: Matt Peart, Questionable

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants Prediction

Prediction: Giants 24, Cardinals 21

Money Line: Cardinals -150, Giants +130

Against the Spread: Cardinals 5-7, Giants 8-4