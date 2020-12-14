In Week 1 of this NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens made it look like they would again be one of the best teams in the league, and made it look like it was going to be the same old woeful Cleveland Browns in 2020.

Lamar Jackson, the reigning unanimous NFL MVP, and the Ravens picked apart the Browns in every facet of the game, dominating them to a 38-6 score. Even backup QB Robert Griffin III, due to the blowout nature of the game, took snaps after Jackson was pulled early to avoid injury.

Thirteen weeks later, the Ravens-Browns rematch has massive AFC North and 2020 playoff implications. Baltimore is still in the postseason picture, but at 7-5 they're not the same team that was dominant at 14-2 last season. The Browns are 9-3, securing their first winning season since 2007.

Baltimore and Cleveland are both jockeying for playoff position and a Browns win on "Monday Night Football" would all but secure them second place in the AFC North division.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Betting Odds

Ravens odds: -3 (-176)

Browns odds: +3 (+148)

Spread: Despite having the worse record, the Baltimore Ravens are -3 point favorites on "Monday Night Football" against the Browns.

Advertisement

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns picks

1. The Ravens defense will focus all efforts on Browns running back Nick Chubb, and allow quarterback Baker Mayfield to pass for 250-plus yards

2. Lamar Jackson will escape the pocket consistently and rush for over 60 yards

3. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will register two or more sacks

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Key Notes

Aside from WR Dez Bryant, who was put on the the COVID-19 list minutes before last week's game, most of the Baltimore Ravens have returned from the reserve list

Lamar Jackson passed for just 107 yards in his return last week, but gained 94 on the ground as well

Three Ravens rushed for over 70 yards last week, and four had over six attempts

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was the only Raven receiver to have more then two receptions against the Cowboys

The Browns are riding their second four-game win streak of the season

The Browns have scored 40-plus points twice this year

Baker Mayfield threw four touchdowns on just 25 completions last week

Nick Chubb has re-established himself as the Browns lead back, rushing for 80 yards against the Titans last week

Advertisement

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Key Injuries

Baltimore Ravens

DE Calais Campbell (Calf) is questionable

Anthony Levine Sr. (Abdomen) is questionable

CB Jimmy Smith (groin) is questionable

CB Tramon Williams (thigh) is doubtful

TE Luke Willson (hip) is questionable

Cleveland Browns

WR KhaDarel (hamstring) is out

CB Denzel Ward (calf) is out

TE Austin Hooper (neck) is questionable

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Prediction

Prediction: Ravens 30, Browns 28

Money line: Browns +145, Ravens -165

Against the Spread: Ravens 6-5-1, Browns 5-7