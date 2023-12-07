NFL Week 14 Coverage Map 2023: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details for CBS and FOX

On Thursday, December 7, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots will square off at Acrisure Stadium to kick off another week of NFL action.

There are plenty of things at stake this week as the playoff race in the league heats up and several teams aim to move one win closer to securing a postseason spot.

This week, the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals are off. This implies that only 30 teams are playing this week, resulting in 15 games to watch in Week 14.

Let's examine the Week 14 NFL coverage maps and the games that each region will watch on TV.

NFL Week 14 coverage map

Let's first examine the FOX coverage map for Sunday, December 10. The NFL season in 2023 will have two late games and three early games on FOX in Week 14.

Fox TV coverage map

Fox Coverage Map Week 14. Credit: 506Sports

Blue: Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Rams (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Green: Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Yellow: New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Red: San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Orange: Las Vegas Raiders vs Minnesota Vikings (4:05 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

CBS TV coverage map

In Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, CBS will broadcast six NFL games: two in the late window and four in the early window.

CBS TV coverage map (Early kickoff)

CBS TV Coverage Map (early games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Blue: New York Jets vs Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Green: Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Yellow: Cincinnati Bengals vs Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, and Jay Feely

CBS TV coverage map (Late kickoffs)

CBS TV Coverage Map (late games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Blue: Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Matt Ryan

Thursday Night Football game TV broadcast

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime)

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung

Sunday Night Football TV broadcast

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark

Monday Night Football TV broadcasts

Game 1: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants (8:15 p.m. ET, ABC)

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters

Game 2: Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky, and Laura Rutledge