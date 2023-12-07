NFL Week 14 Coverage Map 2023: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details for CBS and FOX

On Thursday, December 7, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots will square off at Acrisure Stadium to kick off another week of NFL action.
There are plenty of things at stake this week as the playoff race in the league heats up and several teams aim to move one win closer to securing a postseason spot.
This week, the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals are off. This implies that only 30 teams are playing this week, resulting in 15 games to watch in Week 14.
Let's examine the Week 14 NFL coverage maps and the games that each region will watch on TV.
NFL Week 14 coverage map
Let's first examine the FOX coverage map for Sunday, December 10. The NFL season in 2023 will have two late games and three early games on FOX in Week 14.
Fox TV coverage map
Blue: Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Rams (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Green: Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Yellow: New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Red: San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Orange: Las Vegas Raiders vs Minnesota Vikings (4:05 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
CBS TV coverage map
In Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, CBS will broadcast six NFL games: two in the late window and four in the early window.
CBS TV coverage map (Early kickoff)
Red: Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Blue: New York Jets vs Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Green: Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
Yellow: Cincinnati Bengals vs Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, and Jay Feely
CBS TV coverage map (Late kickoffs)
Red: Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills (4:25 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Blue: Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Matt Ryan
Thursday Night Football game TV broadcast
Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime)
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung
Sunday Night Football TV broadcast
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark
Monday Night Football TV broadcasts
Game 1: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants (8:15 p.m. ET, ABC)
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters
Game 2: Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Announcers: Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky, and Laura Rutledge