NFL Week 14 Coverage Map: TV schedule, channel and time for 2021-22 Season

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals
Modified Dec 09, 2021 05:41 AM IST
Preview

Heavy playoff implications are starting to get even more serious in Week 14. Teams will have to begin to separate themselves from the pack to ensure their trip to the postseason. The Colts, Dolphins, Patriots and Eagles are all on a bye week, but that doesn't mean there aren't any further exciting matchups to look forward to.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football is sure to turn some heads, as both teams are just in reach of a coveted wild card playoff spot. The San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals is an important game to watch as well, with both teams trying to stay in their respective wild card spots.

Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 14 NFL games, the schedule for the week, and TV channel information.

NFL Week 14 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 14 are courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS EARLY

CBS LATE

FOX SINGLE

NFL TV schedule and TV channel info for Week 14 games

Check out the TV schedule of the games for Week 14. Games in bold will be televised nationally.

FOX/NFL Network

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. EST, U.S. Bank Stadium

CBS

Sunday, December 12:

  • Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. EST, First Energy Stadium
  • Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennesee Titans, 1:00 p.m. EST, Nissan Stadium
  • Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. EST, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
  • New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. EST, MetLife Stadium
  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m. EST, Paul Brown Stadium
  • Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. EST, Raymond James Stadium

FOX

  • Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. EST, FedExField
  • Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. EST, Bank of America Stadium
  • Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. EST, NRG Stadium
  • Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. EST, Empower Field at Mile High
  • New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. EST, SoFi Stadium
NBC

Sunday, December 12:

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. EST, Lambeau Field

ESPN

Monday, December 13:

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. EST, State Farm Stadium

TV Market game list for NFL Week 14:

MarketCBS earlyFox earlyCBS lateFox late
New YorkNew Orleans @ NY Jets-Buffalo @ Tampa BayNY Giants @ LA Chargers
Los AngelesLas Vegas @ Kansas City-Buffalo @ Tampa BayNY Giants @ LA Chargers
ChicagoLas Vegas @ Kansas CityDallas @ WashingtonBuffalo @ Tampa Bay-
PhiladelphiaLas Vegas @ Kansas CityDallas @ WashingtonBuffalo @ Tampa Bay-
Dallas-Ft. WorthLas Vegas @ Kansas CityDallas @ WashingtonBuffalo @ Tampa Bay-
San Francisco/Bay areaLas Vegas @ Kansas CityDallas @ WashingtonSan Francisco @ Cincinnati-
Washington D.C.Baltimore @ ClevelandDallas @ WashingtonBuffalo @ Tampa Bay-
HoustonLas Vegas @ Kansas CitySeattle @ HoustonBuffalo @ Tampa Bay-
BostonLas Vegas @ Kansas CityDallas @ WashingtonBuffalo @ Tampa Bay-
AtlantaLas Vegas @ Kansas CityAtlanta @ CarolinaBuffalo @ Tampa Bay-
PhoenixLas Vegas @ Kansas CityDallas @ WashingtonBuffalo @ Tampa Bay-
Tampa/St. PetersburgLas Vegas @ Kansas CityDallas @ WashingtonBuffalo @ Tampa Bay-
SeattleLas Vegas @ Kansas CitySeattle @ HoustonSan Francisco @ Cincinnati-
DetroitLas Vegas @ Kansas City-Buffalo @ Tampa BayDetroit @ Denver
Minneapolis-St. PaulLas Vegas @ Kansas CityDallas @ WashingtonBuffalo @ Tampa Bay-
MiamiLas Vegas @ Kansas CityDallas @ WashingtonBuffalo @ Tampa Bay-
DenverLas Vegas @ Kansas City-Buffalo @ Tampa BayDetroit @ Denver
OrlandoJacksonville @ TennesseeDallas @ WashingtonBuffalo @ Tampa Bay-
ClevelandBaltimore @ Cleveland-San Francisco @ CincinnatiNY Giants @ LA Chargers 
SacramentoLas Vegas @ Kansas CityDallas @ WashingtonSan Francisco @ Cincinnati-
CharlotteLas Vegas @ Kansas CityAtlanta @ CarolinaBuffalo @ Tampa Bay-
PortlandLas Vegas @ Kansas CitySeattle @ HoustonSan Francisco @ Cincinnati-
St. LouisLas Vegas @ Kansas CityDallas @ WashingtonBuffalo @ Tampa Bay-
PittsburghBaltimore @ ClevelandDallas @ WashingtonSan Francisco @ Cincinnati-
IndianapolisLas Vegas @ Kansas CityDallas @ WashingtonBuffalo @ Tampa Bay-
BaltimoreBaltimore @ Cleveland-San Francisco @ CincinnatiNY Giants @ LA Chargers 
Raleigh-DurhamLas Vegas @ Kansas CityAtlanta @ CarolinaBuffalo @ Tampa Bay-
NashvilleJacksonville @ Tennessee-Buffalo @ Tampa BayNY Giants @ LA Chargers 
San DiegoLas Vegas @ Kansas City-Buffalo @ Tampa BayNY Giants @ LA Chargers 
Salt Lake CityLas Vegas @ Kansas CityDallas @ WashingtonBuffalo @ Tampa Bay-
San AntonioLas Vegas @ Kansas CityDallas @ WashingtonBuffalo @ Tampa Bay-
Kansas CityLas Vegas @ Kansas City-Buffalo @ Tampa BayNY Giants @ LA Chargers 
ColumbusBaltimore @ ClevelandDallas @ WashingtonSan Francisco @ Cincinnati-
MilwaukeeLas Vegas @ Kansas CityDallas @ WashingtonBuffalo @ Tampa Bay-
CincinnatiBaltimore @ ClevelandDallas @ WashingtonSan Francisco @ Cincinnati-
Las VegasLas Vegas @ Kansas City-Buffalo @ Tampa BayNY Giants @ LA Chargers 
JacksonvilleJacksonville @ Tennessee-Buffalo @ Tampa BayNY Giants @ LA Chargers 
Oklahoma CityLas Vegas @ Kansas CityDallas @ WashingtonBuffalo @ Tampa Bay-
New OrleansNew Orleans @ NY Jets-Buffalo @ Tampa BayNY Giants @ LA Chargers 
MemphisJacksonville @ TennesseeDallas @ WashingtonBuffalo @ Tampa Bay-
BuffaloLas Vegas @ Kansas CityDallas @ WashingtonBuffalo @ Tampa Bay-

