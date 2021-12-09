NFL Week 14 Coverage Map: TV schedule, channel and time for 2021-22 Season

Heavy playoff implications are starting to get even more serious in Week 14. Teams will have to begin to separate themselves from the pack to ensure their trip to the postseason. The Colts, Dolphins, Patriots and Eagles are all on a bye week, but that doesn't mean there aren't any further exciting matchups to look forward to.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football is sure to turn some heads, as both teams are just in reach of a coveted wild card playoff spot. The San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals is an important game to watch as well, with both teams trying to stay in their respective wild card spots.

Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 14 NFL games, the schedule for the week, and TV channel information.

NFL Week 14 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 14 are courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS EARLY

CBS LATE

FOX SINGLE

NFL TV schedule and TV channel info for Week 14 games

Check out the TV schedule of the games for Week 14. Games in bold will be televised nationally.

FOX/NFL Network

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. EST, U.S. Bank Stadium

CBS

Sunday, December 12:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. EST, First Energy Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennesee Titans, 1:00 p.m. EST, Nissan Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. EST, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. EST, MetLife Stadium

San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m. EST, Paul Brown Stadium

Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. EST, Raymond James Stadium

FOX

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. EST, FedExField

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. EST, Bank of America Stadium

Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. EST, NRG Stadium

Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. EST, Empower Field at Mile High

New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. EST, SoFi Stadium

NBC

Sunday, December 12:

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. EST, Lambeau Field

ESPN

Monday, December 13:

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. EST, State Farm Stadium

TV Market game list for NFL Week 14:

Market CBS early Fox early CBS late Fox late New York New Orleans @ NY Jets - Buffalo @ Tampa Bay NY Giants @ LA Chargers Los Angeles Las Vegas @ Kansas City - Buffalo @ Tampa Bay NY Giants @ LA Chargers Chicago Las Vegas @ Kansas City Dallas @ Washington Buffalo @ Tampa Bay - Philadelphia Las Vegas @ Kansas City Dallas @ Washington Buffalo @ Tampa Bay - Dallas-Ft. Worth Las Vegas @ Kansas City Dallas @ Washington Buffalo @ Tampa Bay - San Francisco/Bay area Las Vegas @ Kansas City Dallas @ Washington San Francisco @ Cincinnati - Washington D.C. Baltimore @ Cleveland Dallas @ Washington Buffalo @ Tampa Bay - Houston Las Vegas @ Kansas City Seattle @ Houston Buffalo @ Tampa Bay - Boston Las Vegas @ Kansas City Dallas @ Washington Buffalo @ Tampa Bay - Atlanta Las Vegas @ Kansas City Atlanta @ Carolina Buffalo @ Tampa Bay - Phoenix Las Vegas @ Kansas City Dallas @ Washington Buffalo @ Tampa Bay - Tampa/St. Petersburg Las Vegas @ Kansas City Dallas @ Washington Buffalo @ Tampa Bay - Seattle Las Vegas @ Kansas City Seattle @ Houston San Francisco @ Cincinnati - Detroit Las Vegas @ Kansas City - Buffalo @ Tampa Bay Detroit @ Denver Minneapolis-St. Paul Las Vegas @ Kansas City Dallas @ Washington Buffalo @ Tampa Bay - Miami Las Vegas @ Kansas City Dallas @ Washington Buffalo @ Tampa Bay - Denver Las Vegas @ Kansas City - Buffalo @ Tampa Bay Detroit @ Denver Orlando Jacksonville @ Tennessee Dallas @ Washington Buffalo @ Tampa Bay - Cleveland Baltimore @ Cleveland - San Francisco @ Cincinnati NY Giants @ LA Chargers Sacramento Las Vegas @ Kansas City Dallas @ Washington San Francisco @ Cincinnati - Charlotte Las Vegas @ Kansas City Atlanta @ Carolina Buffalo @ Tampa Bay - Portland Las Vegas @ Kansas City Seattle @ Houston San Francisco @ Cincinnati - St. Louis Las Vegas @ Kansas City Dallas @ Washington Buffalo @ Tampa Bay - Pittsburgh Baltimore @ Cleveland Dallas @ Washington San Francisco @ Cincinnati - Indianapolis Las Vegas @ Kansas City Dallas @ Washington Buffalo @ Tampa Bay - Baltimore Baltimore @ Cleveland - San Francisco @ Cincinnati NY Giants @ LA Chargers Raleigh-Durham Las Vegas @ Kansas City Atlanta @ Carolina Buffalo @ Tampa Bay - Nashville Jacksonville @ Tennessee - Buffalo @ Tampa Bay NY Giants @ LA Chargers San Diego Las Vegas @ Kansas City - Buffalo @ Tampa Bay NY Giants @ LA Chargers Salt Lake City Las Vegas @ Kansas City Dallas @ Washington Buffalo @ Tampa Bay - San Antonio Las Vegas @ Kansas City Dallas @ Washington Buffalo @ Tampa Bay - Kansas City Las Vegas @ Kansas City - Buffalo @ Tampa Bay NY Giants @ LA Chargers Columbus Baltimore @ Cleveland Dallas @ Washington San Francisco @ Cincinnati - Milwaukee Las Vegas @ Kansas City Dallas @ Washington Buffalo @ Tampa Bay - Cincinnati Baltimore @ Cleveland Dallas @ Washington San Francisco @ Cincinnati - Las Vegas Las Vegas @ Kansas City - Buffalo @ Tampa Bay NY Giants @ LA Chargers Jacksonville Jacksonville @ Tennessee - Buffalo @ Tampa Bay NY Giants @ LA Chargers Oklahoma City Las Vegas @ Kansas City Dallas @ Washington Buffalo @ Tampa Bay - New Orleans New Orleans @ NY Jets - Buffalo @ Tampa Bay NY Giants @ LA Chargers Memphis Jacksonville @ Tennessee Dallas @ Washington Buffalo @ Tampa Bay - Buffalo Las Vegas @ Kansas City Dallas @ Washington Buffalo @ Tampa Bay -

