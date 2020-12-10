There's not much rest for the weary Dallas Cowboys, who fell on the road to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday night by a final score of 34-17.

They’ll need to recover and reboot quickly as they play another AFC North foe on the road in the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton has had limited success filling in for injured star QB Dak Prescott, but this weekend Dalton will return to a place he called home for nine seasons.

Dalton was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of 2011 NFL Draft, and was immediately given the starting job by then-head coach Marvin Lewis. He had a winning record in each of his first five seasons in Cincinnati, but his last four years were much more of a struggle, as the team didn’t finish above .500 in games he started in that span.

Meanwhile, the current edition of the Bengals’ quarterback situation has not fared too much better in recent weeks.

Number one overall pick Joe Burrow was lost for the season with a gruesome leg injury suffered against Washington, and Cincinnati has struggled to score since their young leader went down. They have averaged 12 points a game with Brandon Allen and Ryan Finley taking turns under center in two full games since the Burrow injury, but may have better luck against a Cowboys defense that is tied for most touchdown passes allowed this season.

Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals TV Schedule

What time is the Cowboys at Bengals game on Sunday?

1:00 p.m EST on Sunday, December 13th.

What channel is the Cowboys at Bengals game on Sunday?

FOX

Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals Coverage Map

NFL Week 14 coverage map: FOX early games

How To Watch Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals

Fox Sports

FuboTV

SlingTV

Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals Prediction

While both teams are currently going with quarterback options that were certainly not their first choices when the season began, this matchup might not be as much of a dud as it would seem on paper.

Each team has a rookie wide receiver that figures to have a big game against the opposition’s suspect defense. Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins has had an excellent rookie campaign, with 5 touchdowns through the air and a couple of 100 yard games to his credit. Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb has been equally as impressive, coming down with highlight reel catches while shining in a deep Cowboys receiving corps.

This game should be entertaining for fans of offensive football, and Dallas should be able to squeak out the victory against the depleted Bengals.

Prediction: Cowboys 28, Bengals 24