The Dallas Cowboys’ hopes of winning the NFC East are fading quickly, but they will have an opportunity to remain in the mix in their division if they can take care of business on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Cowboys (3-9) have a short turnaround this week, as their last game was on Tuesday against another AFC North team in the Baltimore Ravens. The Cowboys lost 34-17, but two of their “big three” wide receivers were able to reach pay dirt, including Amari Cooper, who scored in the fourth quarter to make the score a little bit more respectable.

The Bengals (2-9-1) had an underwhelming performance last week in a 19-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The game was supposed to feature QB Joe Burrow squaring off against Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa -- the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft against the No. 5 pick -- but instead it was Brandon Allen under center for Cincinnati. He did find WR Tyler Boyd wide open early in the game to give the Bengals and early advantage.

Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds

Cowboys odds: -3.5 (-115)

Bengals odds: +3.5 (-105)

Spread: The Dallas Cowboys are a -3.5 favorite on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals Picks

1. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins will score two touchdowns

2. Bengals RB Giovani Bernard will have over 80 yards from scrimmage.

3. Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb will score a touchdown of over 40 yards.

Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals Key Notes

· The Dallas Cowboys Are 1-4 On the Road

· The Cincinnati Bengals Are 2-3 At Home

· The Cowboys and Bengals have played 12 times, with Dallas doubling up in the all-time series with an 8-4 lead.

· Cowboys QB Andy Dalton played for the Bengals for nine seasons.

· Bengals WR Tee Higgins was drafted 16 picks after Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb in the 2020 NFL Draft

· Higgins has two games with over 100 yards receiving this season, with five receiving touchdowns.

· Lamb also has two games with over 100 receiving yards this season. He has scored 4 touchdowns through the air this year.

· The Cowboys have allowed the most rushing yards of any team in the NFL this season.

· The Bengals have allowed the fifth most rushing yards of any team in the league in 2020.

Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals Key Injuries

Dallas Cowboys

CB Chidobe Awuzie (COVID-19 list) is doubtful

RB Ezekiel Elliott (calf) is probable

Cincinnati Bengals

RB Joe Mixon (foot) is out

WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) is questionable

Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals Prediction

Prediction: Cowboys 26, Bengals 24

Money Line: Cowboys -180, Bengals +152

Against The Spread: Cowboys 2-10, Bengals 7-5