The Green Bay Packers meet the Detroit Lions this Sunday in a pivotal game in the NFC North.

The Packers (9-3) lead the division, but the Vikings (6-6), the Bears (5-7), and this week's opponent, the Lions (5-7) are all in with a shout at the playoffs. But to make it there, each one of them needs put a remarkable run together over this final stretch. For their part, the Lions will be hoping that push begins at Ford Field on Sunday.

The Packers are clearly the stronger team, but seeing as both teams come into the game riding high after they found success last Sunday, it could be a competitive contest.

The X Factor: Week 14 | @Xfinity@TJLang70 breaks down a player to watch on both teams ahead of #GBvsDET. pic.twitter.com/3XOYVl1546 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 11, 2020

Green Bay had to withstand some late pressure from the Philadelphia Eagles, but they got the win. Aaron Jones played a crucial role in the victory, as he rushed for 130 yards (including a 77-yard touchdown with 2:36 left on the clock.) The Packers went on to win 30-14.

The Lions will be full of confidence heading into this one. Detroit fought back to win their game with the Bears last week by a score of 34-30. QB Matthew Stafford had a great day, throwing for over 400 yards and 3 touchdowns against Chicago. Stafford needs to repeat that performance in this matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the NFL's highest-scoring offense.

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions betting odds

Packers odds: -7.5

Lions odds: +8.5

Advertisement

Spread: Packers -7.5; Lions +8.5

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions picks

Packers WR Davante Adams will record over 100 receiving yards receiving and score a touchdown.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will throw for more than 3 touchdowns.

Packers RB Aaron Jones will score 1 rushing TD.

The Packers will record at least 5 offensive plays that go for 20 yards or more.

If he plays, DeAndre Swift will score a rushing TD for Detroit.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford will throw for more than 2 touchdowns.

Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr will catch more than one touchdown

Matthew Stafford will throw a pick.

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions key notes

Davante Adams has 1029 receiving yards and 13 TDs (tied for the NFL lead) this season.

Packers Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 3,395 yards, with 36 touchdowns (leads the league) and just 4 interceptions on the year - he's a contender for the MVP award

Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr has 5 touchdowns in his last 6 games.

The Packers are ranked 4th in NFL for offensive plays of 20+ yards (48).

Detroit is ranked 5th-worst in the league when it comes to giving up plays of 20+ yards (44).

This game offers a fun contest between T.J. Hockenson (Lions) and Robert Tonyan (Packers), two of the NFL's most exciting prospects at tight end.

The Packers lead the all-time series vs the Lions, 103-72-7.

The Packers have the league's 2nd most prolific offense, as they averaging 397 yards per game.

The Packers beat the Lions 42-21 at the Lambeau Field in September 2020.

.@MrJackFox leads qualifying #NFL punters in both gross 𝗮𝗻𝗱 net punt averages.



RT to help send him to the Pro Bowl #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/ibPTsbrY3L — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 11, 2020

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions key injuries

Advertisement

Green Bay Packers:

WR Allen Lazard, Questionable (core)

TE Jace Sternberger, Out (concussion)

G Simon Stepaniak, Out (knee)

T Rick Wagner, Questionable (knee)

S.Darnell Savage, Questionable (groin)

Detroit Lions:

WR Kenny Golladay, Out (hip)

QB Matthew Stafford, Questionable (thumb)

RB D'Andre Swift, Questionable (illness)

CB Jeff Okudah, Out (groin)

OL Tyrel Crosby, Out (ankle)

Prediction

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears

Prediction: It's an elite offense versus a lackluster defense, so the Packers should be licking their chops right. Green Bay Packers 44,Detroit Lions 23.

Money Line: Packers: -430; Lions: +340

Against the Spread: Packers: -7.5 (-114) | Detroit: +7.5 (-106)