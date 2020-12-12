Week 14 of the 2020 NFL Season brings us a meeting between the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders. This game may have a bigger impact on the 2020 AFC Playoff race than any other game this week.
The Colts are coming into the game at 8-4 and the Raiders are coming in with a 7-5 record. A win for the Raiders would put them ahead of the Colts in the playoff race.
Indianapolis is coming in to their Week 14 matchup against the Raiders hoping to separate them from the Raiders. If the Colts can pull off a win on the road it would give them a better chance at making the 2020 NFL playoffs with a head-to-head win over Las Vegas.
Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders Betting Odds
Colts odds: -3.0 (-105)
Raiders odds: +3.0 (-115)
Spread: The Indianapolis Colts are heading into Las Vegas as -3 point favorites against the Raiders on Sunday.
Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders Picks
1. Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton will record his third game in a row with a touchdown
2. Indianapolis Colts defense will force two turnovers
3. Raiders QB Derek Carr will throw two touchdowns and go over 200 yards passing
4. Raiders TE Darren Waller will have over 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns
Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders Key Notes
- T.Y. Hilton has 191 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the past two weeks
- Colts QB Philip Rivers has thrown 8 touchdowns and three interceptions in the last five games
- Colts RB Jonathan Taylor has came close to rushing over 100 yards in back-to-back weeks
- The Indianapolis Colts defense is currently ranked number five in the NFL in total yards
- Derek Carr has thrown 8 touchdowns and three interceptions in the last five games
- Raiders RB Josh Jacobs has rushed for four touchdowns in the last five games
- Darren Waller is coming off a 200 receiving yard and two touchdowns against the New York Giants
- Las Vegas Raiders are averaging 121.2 rushing yards per game
- Indianapolis Colts defense is only giving up 100.9 yards against opposing teams
- The winner of the Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders game will have the seventh spot in the AFC Playoff race
Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders Key Injuries
Indianapolis Colts:
- P: Rigoberto Sanchez, Out (tumor)
- OT: Anthony Castonzo, Questionable (knee)
- OT: Le'Raven Clark, Injured Reserve (achilles)
- LB: Bobby Okereke, Questionable (ankle)
- DE: Tyquan Lewis, Questionable
Las Vegas Raiders:
- CB: Isaiah Johnson, Questionable
- CB: Damon Arnette, Questionable (concussion)
- S: Johnathan Abram, Questionable (knee)
- RB: Josh Jacobs, Questionable (ankle)
- S: Jeff Heath, Out
Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders Predictions
Prediction: Colts 31, Raiders 24
Money Line: Colts -160, Raiders +140
Against the Spread: Colts 7-5, Raiders 7-5Published 12 Dec 2020, 10:28 IST