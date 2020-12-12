Week 14 of the 2020 NFL Season brings us a meeting between the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders. This game may have a bigger impact on the 2020 AFC Playoff race than any other game this week.

The Colts are coming into the game at 8-4 and the Raiders are coming in with a 7-5 record. A win for the Raiders would put them ahead of the Colts in the playoff race.

Indianapolis is coming in to their Week 14 matchup against the Raiders hoping to separate them from the Raiders. If the Colts can pull off a win on the road it would give them a better chance at making the 2020 NFL playoffs with a head-to-head win over Las Vegas.

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders Betting Odds

Colts odds: -3.0 (-105)

Raiders odds: +3.0 (-115)

Spread: The Indianapolis Colts are heading into Las Vegas as -3 point favorites against the Raiders on Sunday.

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders Picks

Advertisement

1. Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton will record his third game in a row with a touchdown

2. Indianapolis Colts defense will force two turnovers

3. Raiders QB Derek Carr will throw two touchdowns and go over 200 yards passing

4. Raiders TE Darren Waller will have over 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders Key Notes

T.Y. Hilton has 191 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the past two weeks

Colts QB Philip Rivers has thrown 8 touchdowns and three interceptions in the last five games

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor has came close to rushing over 100 yards in back-to-back weeks

The Indianapolis Colts defense is currently ranked number five in the NFL in total yards

Derek Carr has thrown 8 touchdowns and three interceptions in the last five games

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs has rushed for four touchdowns in the last five games

Darren Waller is coming off a 200 receiving yard and two touchdowns against the New York Giants

Las Vegas Raiders are averaging 121.2 rushing yards per game

Indianapolis Colts defense is only giving up 100.9 yards against opposing teams

The winner of the Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders game will have the seventh spot in the AFC Playoff race

Advertisement

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders Key Injuries

Indianapolis Colts:

P: Rigoberto Sanchez, Out (tumor)

OT: Anthony Castonzo, Questionable (knee)

OT: Le'Raven Clark, Injured Reserve (achilles)

LB: Bobby Okereke, Questionable (ankle)

DE: Tyquan Lewis, Questionable

Las Vegas Raiders:

CB: Isaiah Johnson, Questionable

CB: Damon Arnette, Questionable (concussion)

S: Johnathan Abram, Questionable (knee)

RB: Josh Jacobs, Questionable (ankle)

S: Jeff Heath, Out

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders Predictions

Prediction: Colts 31, Raiders 24

Money Line: Colts -160, Raiders +140

Against the Spread: Colts 7-5, Raiders 7-5