NFL Week 14: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars odds, picks and predictions

In NFL Week 14, the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-11) welcome their AFC South division rivals, the Tennessee Titans (8-4.) Tennessee is coming of one their worst losses of the season, as the Cleveland Browns beat them 41-35 last week. In that game, the Titans were completely outcoached by Kevin Stefanski, but they hope to continue their quest to win the AFC South division this week.

Jacksonville, on the other hand, lost in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 13. Behind backup quarterback Mike Glennon, the Jaguars hope to take the positives from last week and come away with a victory this time.

Jacksonville is going take all the positives from the last weeks game to go in to week 14, Mike Glennon will be starting againg at the quaterback postion despite Gardner Minshew available. Head coach Doug Marrone would be looking to build off the overtime loss at the hands of Vikings and will game plan to stop the leading running back of the league in Derrick Henry.

A win this week could help coach Mike Vrabel and the Titans potentially take the lead in the division title race. Throughout this season, the Titans haven't looked like the team that scored two impressive victories in the playoffs last year. But there's still time for Tennessee to finish strong and enter January on a winning streak.

The NFL world will be keeping a close eyes on this game, so it's the perfect opportunity for the Titans to make a statement and reclaim their status as an elite team in the AFC. The Colts are right on their heels in the AFC South, so the Titans can't comfortably afford a loss on Sunday.

As for Jacksonville, at 1-11, they're looking for any positives they can find. The Jaguars hope to see some of their younger players step up and emerge as difference-makers in what will likely go down as a lost season.

With that being said, let's take a thorough look at this AFC South clash.

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars betting odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: -7.5 (-120)

Tennessee Titans: +7.5 (Even)

Spread: Tennessee Titans are favored by 7 points against the Jacksonville Jaguars in this NFL Sunday game.

NFL Week 14: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars picks:

1) Derrick Henry will rush for at least 150 yards.

2) Tennessee's defense will bounce back and hold the Jaguars to less than 20 points

3) Tennessee's defense will record 2 interceptions.

NFL Week 14: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars key injuries:

Tennesse Titans:

Defensive backs Adoree' Jackson and Breon Borders have been out for Sunday at Jaguars.



WR AJ Brown (Ankle) is questionable.

CB Breon Borders (Hip) is out

T Dennis Kelly (Knee) is questionable.

CB Adoree' Jackson (foot) is out

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Four players are questionable to play on Sunday against the Titans.



TE Tyler Eifert (Shoulder) is questionable

OL Brandon Linder (Ankle) is out

LB Dakota Allen (Hamstring) is probable.

Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars prediction:

Cleveland Browns v Tennessee Titans

Prediction: Titans 31, Jaguars 23

Money line: Titans -334, Jaguars +270