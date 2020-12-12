It may seem like a cakewalk for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, but the Miami Dolphins are no longer a team to consider a joke.
The Dolphins are currently 8-4 and stand in second place in the AFC East. In first place is the Buffalo Bills, and the Dolphins have a chance to take over first place in the next few games.
After the Pittsburgh Steelers were knocked out of their perfect season by the Washington Football Team, the true AFC contender is now the Chiefs. The defending Super Bowl champions are 11-1, and they avenged their only loss when they beat their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders a couple of weeks ago.
It will certainly be a good test for Miami's rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has only played against one really good defense, being the Los Angeles Rams, and struggled against a depleted Denver Broncos' defense.
Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins Betting Odds
Kansas City's odds: -7.0 (-110)
Miami's odds: +7.0 (-110)
Spread: The Chiefs are -7.0 favorites
Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins Picks
1. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will have 50 attempted passes against the Dolphins defense
2. Chiefs RB Le'Veon Bell will have two rushing touchdowns
3. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will have two interceptions and be replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick mid-game
Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins Key Notes
- Since their loss against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, the Chiefs have not lost a single game
- Mahomes leads the league in passing yards, with 3,815, and is on track to beat his 2019 passing record
- Mahomes also leads the league in Pro Bowl votes
- This will be Tagovailoa's 6th start of the season
- The Dolphins' defense ranks 16th in the league, while the Chiefs rank at 17th
- With the no surprise, the Chiefs' offense is ranked No. 1 in the league
- This is head coach Brian Flores's first winning season since becoming Dolphins' head coach
- Dolphins lead the all-time head-to-head series with Chiefs, 16-14
Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins Key Injuries
Kansas City Chiefs:
LB Damien Wilson (knee) is out
S Tyrann Mathieu (hip) is questionable
Miami Dolphins:
OL Ereck Flowers (ankle) is out
LB Elandon Roberts (chest) is questionable
Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins Prediction
Prediction: Chiefs 30, Dolphins 24
Money Line: Chiefs -350, Dolphins +270
Against The Spread: Chiefs 11-1, Dolphins 8-4