It may seem like a cakewalk for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, but the Miami Dolphins are no longer a team to consider a joke.

The Dolphins are currently 8-4 and stand in second place in the AFC East. In first place is the Buffalo Bills, and the Dolphins have a chance to take over first place in the next few games.

After the Pittsburgh Steelers were knocked out of their perfect season by the Washington Football Team, the true AFC contender is now the Chiefs. The defending Super Bowl champions are 11-1, and they avenged their only loss when they beat their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders a couple of weeks ago.

It will certainly be a good test for Miami's rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has only played against one really good defense, being the Los Angeles Rams, and struggled against a depleted Denver Broncos' defense.

Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins Betting Odds

Kansas City's odds: -7.0 (-110)

Miami's odds: +7.0 (-110)

Spread: The Chiefs are -7.0 favorites

Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins Picks

1. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will have 50 attempted passes against the Dolphins defense

2. Chiefs RB Le'Veon Bell will have two rushing touchdowns

3. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will have two interceptions and be replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick mid-game

Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins Key Notes

Since their loss against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, the Chiefs have not lost a single game

Mahomes leads the league in passing yards, with 3,815, and is on track to beat his 2019 passing record

Mahomes also leads the league in Pro Bowl votes

This will be Tagovailoa's 6th start of the season

The Dolphins' defense ranks 16th in the league, while the Chiefs rank at 17th

With the no surprise, the Chiefs' offense is ranked No. 1 in the league

This is head coach Brian Flores's first winning season since becoming Dolphins' head coach

Dolphins lead the all-time head-to-head series with Chiefs, 16-14

WOW. #Chiefs had a wild Tyreek Hill TD that was ruled incomplete, and they didn’t challenge. #Chiefs punted it away without realizing until after the fact.



pic.twitter.com/hesblsixWu — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 7, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins Key Injuries

Kansas City Chiefs:

LB Damien Wilson (knee) is out

S Tyrann Mathieu (hip) is questionable

Miami Dolphins:

OL Ereck Flowers (ankle) is out

Advertisement

LB Elandon Roberts (chest) is questionable

Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins Prediction

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Dolphins 24

Money Line: Chiefs -350, Dolphins +270

Against The Spread: Chiefs 11-1, Dolphins 8-4