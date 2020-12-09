The 2020 New England Patriots have been on a roller coaster.

After Week 2, quarterback Cam Newton was touted as the NFL's 2020 Comeback Player of the Year and a potential MVP before COVID-19 and a tough string of games dropped the Pats to 2-5.

Seven weeks later, New England (6-6) is back in the playoff picture, sitting at .500, and riding a win streak into Los Angeles with playoff hopes on the line.

The Rams, on the other hand, have been almost boringly consistent. A sneaky 8-4, Los Angeles will surely make the playoffs and coach Sean McVay is looking to win his way back to another Super Bowl appearance.

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds

Patriots odds: +5.5 (+205)

Rams odds: -5.5 (-250)

Spread: The Rams are favored to win on "Thursday Night Football" by 5.5 points.

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams Picks

1. Cam Newton will throw over 30 times, but complete less than 50% of his passes.

2. The Rams will hold the Patriots to fewer than 18 points, and only one touchdown.

3. Rams RB Malcolm Brown will set a career high in rushing yards, and break 100 yards from scrimmage.

New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams Key Notes

Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr. left last week's game with an injury and with Cam Akers also questionable, Malcolm Brown could be atop the depth chart

The Rams have a top five passing and rushing defense in yards allowed in 2020

Two of the Rams four 2020 losses have come against the injured San Francisco 49ers

QB Jarred Goff attempted nearly 50 passes in the Rams week 13 win

The Patriots enter Thursdays game on a two-game win streak after shutting out the Chargers

Cam Newton completed just 12 passes in the Patriots week 13, 45-0 win

Patriots RB Damien Harris is averaging more than five yards-per-carry in 2020

Backup QB Jarred Stidham passed for eight less yards than Newton Sunday, despite throwing only three passes

New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams Key Injuries

Your Rams-Patriots Monday Injury Report (note that participation is an estimation based on participation for a full practice):



• Cam Akers (shoulder) – DNP

• Michael Brockers (neck) – DNP

• Terrell Lewis (knee) – Limited pic.twitter.com/rz7LwiNLhh — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) December 8, 2020

New England Patriots

DB Kyle Dugger (toe) is questionable

K Nick Folk (back) is questionable

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring) is questionable

DB J.C. Jackson (hip) is questionable

OL Shaq Mason (calf) is questionable

QB Cam Newton (abdomen) is probable

Los Angeles Rams

DL Michael Brockers (neck) is questionable

RB Cam Akers (shoulder) is questionable

OL Brian Allen (knee) is probable

New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction

Prediction: Rams 27, Patriots 13

Money line: Rams -5.5

Against the Spread: Rams 7-5, Patriots 6-6