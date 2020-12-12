NFL Week 14: New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks odds, pick and predictions

The winless New York Jets visit Seattle to face the 8-4 Seahawks in NFL Week 14. Seattle hopes to put their upset loss to the New York Giants behind them, but they shouldn't take the Jets lightly. It took a disastrous defensive mistake for the Las Vegas Raiders to beat the Jets last week. This lone play determined the outcome of the game, so you can bet the Jets will be extra hungry for a win in Seattle.

As for Seattle, the offense is looking for answers after the Giants defense dominated them last week. Losing to both New York teams could completely deflate the Seahawks' momentum at this point.

No matter what the records show, any team can win any game. Seattle might be favored on Sunday, but the Jets shouldn't be written off. Russell Wilson has a proven track record of leading his team to victory in games that the Seahawks are expected to win. But as fans saw last week, an upset is never too far away.

For the Jets, a win will help them avoid an embarrassing 0-16 season. A loss would help their chances of getting the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. This luxury would let them pick any player they desire, like coveted Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence. Either way, expect the Jets to put up a fight this weekend.

NFL Week 14 New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks odds:

New York Jets: +13.5 (-110)

Seattle Seahawks: -13.5 (even)

Over/Under: 47

Spread: Seattle Seahawks are favored to win the game by at least 13 points against the New York Jets in NFL Week 14.

NFL Week 14 New York Jets VS Seattle Seahawks picks:

The Seahawks will win by at least 10 points DK Metcalf will score two touchdowns against the Jets QB Russell Wilson will throw for at least 300 yards in the game.

New York Jets VS Seattle Seahawks Injury Report

Seattle Seahawks:

DE Carlos Dunlap (foot) is probable.

T Cedric Ogbuehi (calf) is probable

G/T Jamarco Jones (groin) is out

S Ryan Neal (Hip) is probable.

New York Jets:

OL Pat Elflein (shoulder) is questionable.

WR Denzel Mims (NIR) out.

LB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder) is out.

S Ashtyn Davis (foot) is out.

Los Vegas Raiders v New York Jets

NFL Week 14 New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks prediction:

Seahawks 35, Jets 10

Money Line: Jets +550, Seahawks -715