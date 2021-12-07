NFL Week 14: Which NFL teams have a bye this week?

Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season is here and that means teams are battling through injuries and other adversity late in the year. However, a handful of teams are just now getting their bye week.

The NFL season is long and teams immediately circle their bye week once the schedule comes out. For some, that means an early break to evaluate their play after just a few weeks.

For others, it takes months to get that rest, which could be a positive depending on certain circumstances.

So which NFL teams get the latest bye of the year in 2021?

Which NFL teams have a bye in Week 14?

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans

Four NFL teams finally get some rest after 13 weeks of play. The Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and Philadelphia Eagles are all off in Week 14.

All four NFL teams in this instance are fighting for postseason berths. This means that a late break may be a benefit as they see how Week 14 plays out and prepare for the final four weeks accordingly.

The Dolphins are 6-7 and head into the bye with a five-game winning streak. Tua Tagovailoa is starting to look like the answer in Miami now that he has finally had time to prove himself without an injury.

Dolphins fans will now be scoreboard watching in Week 14 hoping their Wild Card competitors all fall.

The Colts are one of those teams, but are on the bye as well. Indianapolis sits at 7-6, which is currently good enough for ninth in the AFC standings.

They are only one win behind the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South standings, but did lose both head-to-head matchups this year. That means a Wild Card spot is their best bet.

The Patriots head into the bye as the No. 1 seed in the AFC following an unorthodox win Monday night against the Buffalo Bills. Mac Jones only had to throw three passes as the running game took over in awful weather conditions.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter During New England’s seventh straight win, a 14-10 victory in Buffalo, Patriots’ QB Mac Jones completed 2-of-3 passes for 19 yards. During New England’s seventh straight win, a 14-10 victory in Buffalo, Patriots’ QB Mac Jones completed 2-of-3 passes for 19 yards.

A late bye is almost unfair for this Patriots squad as they look like their old selves thanks to the continued leadership of Bill Belichick.

Over in the NFC, the Eagles finally get their bye after Gardner Minshew led the team to an easy victory over the New York Jets. It is also a blessing in disguise for Philly as Jalen Hurts gets more time to recover from his ankle injury.

The Eagles are 6-7 and one-half game back of the No. 7 seed in the NFC. They could also realistically steal the NFC East crown with a great finish and a collapse by the Dallas Cowboys.

Both teams meet up in the season finale in a game that has the potential to carry a world of meaning.

Also Read Article Continues below

A Week 14 bye is not ideal for all, but it seems to be a good thing for these four NFL teams. All four will have an added bonus in Week 15 as they come back rested very late in the NFL season.

Edited by LeRon Haire