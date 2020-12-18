Thursday Night Football: Chargers at Raiders TV schedule, time and live stream

"Thursday Night Football" for Week 15 brings us the Los Angeles Chargers visiting the Las Vegas Raiders for the first time at their brand new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The 4-9 Chargers look to end the 7-6 Raiders' chances of making it to the playoffs as a wild card this season, as the Raiders are still in the hunt for a spot. If the Raiders lose, they have only a 6 percent chance of making it to the playoffs.

However, if the Raiders can win their final three games, then they have an 86 percent chance of heading to the playoffs. But winning against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16 won't be an easy task.

As for the Chargers, they have already been knocked out of the playoff race. They will look to secure a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. If the draft were held today, the Chargers would own the fourth overall pick. However, there are several teams ahead of them that could change that situation.

On Thursday, it's a simple matter of the Chargers playing spoiler and trying to knock out one of their division rivals from getting into the playoffs. But don't be surprised if the Raiders win to increase their chances of getting in.

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders TV schedule

What time is Chargers at Raiders game on Thursday?

8:20 p.m. EST

What channel is Chargers at Raiders game on Thursday?

FOX and NFL Network

How to watch Chargers at Raiders

Live stream

FOX Sports

FuboTV

Sling TV

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders Prediction

Considering how inconsistent the Raiders have been throughout the season, it is hard to give them an immediate advantage for Thursday's game against the Chargers.

The Raiders were routed 43-6 by the Atlanta Falcons; they almost gave the New York Jets their only win of the season; but then they gave the Kansas City Chiefs their only loss of the season. From week to week, you don't know which version of the Raiders you're going to get.

As for the Chargers, they have had a huge difficulty closing games for the past several weeks. Aside from a demolition loss (45-0) at the hands of the New England Patriots, the Chargers have been roughly one score away from winning. But with the way Justin Herbert has been playing and the lack of defense the Raiders have, it could be an advantage for the Chargers.

Prediction: Chargers 30, Raiders 24