NFL Week 15: Cleveland Browns at New York Giants odds, picks and preview

After an emotional loss to the Ravens on Monday night, the Cleveland Browns (9-4) hope to bounce back on Sunday. The New York Giants (5-8) are standing in their way, and they're also a team that's desperate to get back on track.
New York started the season 0-5, but they caught fire during a four-game winning streak. They're still in the hunt for the lead in the NFC East, and a win on Sunday would immensely help their chance to make the playoffs.
The year has been a difficult one for everyone, and The Giants are no exception. They will be without their offensive coordinator, Jason Garrett, because he been placed on the COVID-19 list for this game. The Giants also have injury concerns at quarterback, as Daniel Jones clearly wasn't quite ready to play last week.
Meanwhile, Cleveland has proven that they can go toe to toe with any team in the NFL. They came painfully close to leaving Monday night with a victory. But Lamar Jackson had other plans. Still, this Browns team is dangerous, as they can light up the scoreboard at the drop of a hat.
With a chance at redemption on primetime, the Browns will hope to reach the all-important mark of 10 wins. The Giants are no slouches, either. So Sunday night's game should be quite compelling, to say the least.
NFL Week 15 New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns odds:
New York Giants: 105 (over)
Cleveland Browns: 115 (Under)
Spread: Cleveland Browns are 6 points favorite in NFL Sunday Night Football.
NFL Week 15 New York Giants vs Cleveland Browns picks:
- HB Nick Chubb will rush for 100 yards for the Browns.
- Browns QB Baker Mayfield will score at least two touchdowns.
- The Giants will record at least 200 passing yards.
NFL week 15 New York Giants vs .Cleveland Browns Injury Report
New York Giants:
QB Daniel Jones (Ankle) is questionable
CB Darnay Holmes (Knee) is out
TE Evan Engram (Calf) is questionable
TE Kaden Smith (Knee) is questionable
Cleveland Browns:
S Andrew Sendejo (Concussion) is out
G Wyatt Teller (Ankle) is out
TE Austin Hopper (Neck) is questionable
TE David Njoku (knee) is questionable
CB Denzel Ward (calf) is questionable
CB Kevin Johnson (groin) is questionable
NFL Week 15 New York Giants vs Cleveland Browns prediction:
Cleveland Browns 23, New York Giants 17,
Money Line: New York Giants +216, Cleveland Brown -250Published 19 Dec 2020, 06:04 IST