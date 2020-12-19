Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

NFL Week 15: Cleveland Browns at New York Giants odds, picks and preview

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Nishant Upadhyay
ANALYST
Modified 19 Dec 2020, 06:04 IST
Preview
Advertisement

After an emotional loss to the Ravens on Monday night, the Cleveland Browns (9-4) hope to bounce back on Sunday. The New York Giants (5-8) are standing in their way, and they're also a team that's desperate to get back on track.

New York started the season 0-5, but they caught fire during a four-game winning streak. They're still in the hunt for the lead in the NFC East, and a win on Sunday would immensely help their chance to make the playoffs.

The year has been a difficult one for everyone, and The Giants are no exception. They will be without their offensive coordinator, Jason Garrett, because he been placed on the COVID-19 list for this game. The Giants also have injury concerns at quarterback, as Daniel Jones clearly wasn't quite ready to play last week.

Meanwhile, Cleveland has proven that they can go toe to toe with any team in the NFL. They came painfully close to leaving Monday night with a victory. But Lamar Jackson had other plans. Still, this Browns team is dangerous, as they can light up the scoreboard at the drop of a hat.

With a chance at redemption on primetime, the Browns will hope to reach the all-important mark of 10 wins. The Giants are no slouches, either. So Sunday night's game should be quite compelling, to say the least.

NFL Week 15 New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns odds:

New York Giants: 105 (over)

Advertisement

Cleveland Browns: 115 (Under)

Spread: Cleveland Browns are 6 points favorite in NFL Sunday Night Football.

NFL Week 15 New York Giants vs Cleveland Browns picks:

  1. HB Nick Chubb will rush for 100 yards for the Browns.
  2. Browns QB Baker Mayfield will score at least two touchdowns.
  3. The Giants will record at least 200 passing yards.

NFL week 15 New York Giants vs .Cleveland Browns Injury Report

New York Giants:

QB Daniel Jones (Ankle) is questionable

CB Darnay Holmes (Knee) is out

TE Evan Engram (Calf) is questionable

TE Kaden Smith (Knee) is questionable

Cleveland Browns:

S Andrew Sendejo (Concussion) is out

G Wyatt Teller (Ankle) is out

TE Austin Hopper (Neck) is questionable

TE David Njoku (knee) is questionable

CB Denzel Ward (calf) is questionable

CB Kevin Johnson (groin) is questionable

NFL Week 15 New York Giants vs Cleveland Browns prediction:

New York Giants v Cincinnati Bengals
New York Giants v Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns 23, New York Giants 17, 

Money Line: New York Giants +216, Cleveland Brown -250

Published 19 Dec 2020, 06:04 IST
NFL Playoffs New York Giants Cleveland Browns Jarvis Landry Daniel Jones American Football Conference National Football Conference
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी