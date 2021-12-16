NFL Week 15 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel, and Time for 2021-22 Season

Every NFL game from here on out has heavy implications for the majority of the teams in the NFC and AFC. Apart from the Jets, Texans, Jaguars and Lions, teams will be playing hard to try and secure their places in a coveted wild-card playoff spot or a divisional title.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football should make for an exciting divisional match that might see the Chargers aiming to steal away the AFC West crown.

The New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts will be interesting to watch, especially with the more recent injury concerns of Mac Jones.

Zack Cox @ZackCoxNESN Mac Jones on being on the injury report: "My thumb's good. ... There's nothing wrong with it." Mac Jones on being on the injury report: "My thumb's good. ... There's nothing wrong with it." https://t.co/bqe4DnKN0x

Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 15 NFL games, the schedule for the week, and TV channel information.

NFL Week 15 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 14 are courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 15

CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 15

FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 15

FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 15

FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 15

FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 15

NFL TV schedule and TV channel info for Week 15 games

Check out the TV schedule of the games for Week 15. Games in bold will be televised nationally.

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, December 16:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. EST, SoFi Stadium

NFL NETWORK

Saturday, December 18:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:30 p.m. EST, First Energy Stadium

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m. EST, Lucas Oil Stadium

CBS

Sunday, December 19:

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. EST, Hard Rock Stadium

Tennesee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. EST, Heinz Field

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. EST, TIAA Bank Field

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. EST, Empower Field at Mile High

Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. EST, Levi's Stadium

FOX

Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. EST, Highmark Stadium

Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. EST, Ford Field

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. EST, MetLife Stadium

Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. EST, Lincoln Financial Field

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. EST, SoFi Stadium

Greenbay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. EST, M&T Bank Stadium

NBC

Sunday, December 19:

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. EST, Raymond James Stadium

ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Monday, December 20:

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. EST, Soldier Field

TV Market game list for NFL Week 15:

Market CBS early Fox early CBS late Fox late New York NY Jets @ Miami Dallas @ NY Giants - Green Bay @ Baltimore Los Angeles Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Dallas @ NY Giants - Seattle @ LA Rams Chicago Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Dallas @ NY Giants - Green Bay @ Baltimore Philadelphia - Washington @ Philadelphia Cincinnati @ Denver Green Bay @ Baltimore Dallas-Ft. Worth - Dallas @ NY Giants Cincinnati @ Denver Green Bay @ Baltimore San Francisco/Bay area - Dallas @ NY Giants Atlanta @ San Francisco Green Bay @ Baltimore Washington D.C. - Washington @ Philadelphia Cincinnati @ Denver Green Bay @ Baltimore Houston Houston @ Jacksonville Dallas @ NY Giants - Green Bay @ Baltimore Boston Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Carolina @ Buffalo - Green Bay @ Baltimore Atlanta - Dallas @ NY Giants Atlanta @ San Francisco Green Bay @ Baltimore Phoenix - Arizona @ Detroit Cincinnati @ Denver Green Bay @ Baltimore Tampa/St. Petersburg Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Dallas @ NY Giants - Green Bay @ Baltimore Seattle Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Dallas @ NY Giants - Seattle @ LA Rams Detroit - Arizona @ Detroit Cincinnati @ Denver Green Bay @ Baltimore Minneapolis-St. Paul Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Dallas @ NY Giants - Green Bay @ Baltimore Miami NY Jets @ Miami Dallas @ NY Giants - Green Bay @ Baltimore Denver - Dallas @ NY Giants Cincinnati @ Denver Green Bay @ Baltimore Orlando Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Dallas @ NY Giants - Green Bay @ Baltimore Cleveland Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Dallas @ NY Giants - Green Bay @ Baltimore Sacramento - Dallas @ NY Giants Atlanta @ San Francisco Green Bay @ Baltimore Charlotte - Carolina @ Buffalo Cincinnati @ Denver Green Bay @ Baltimore Portland Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Dallas @ NY Giants - Seattle @ LA Rams St. Louis Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Dallas @ NY Giants - Green Bay @ Baltimore Pittsburgh Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Dallas @ NY Giants - Green Bay @ Baltimore Indianapolis Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Dallas @ NY Giants - Green Bay @ Baltimore Baltimore Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Washington @ Philadelphia - Green Bay @ Baltimore Raleigh-Durham Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Carolina @ Buffalo - Green Bay @ Baltimore Nashville Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Dallas @ NY Giants - Green Bay @ Baltimore San Diego Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Dallas @ NY Giants - Seattle @ LA Rams Salt Lake City - Dallas @ NY Giants Cincinnati @ Denver Green Bay @ Baltimore San Antonio Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Dallas @ NY Giants - Green Bay @ Baltimore Kansas City Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Dallas @ NY Giants - Green Bay @ Baltimore Columbus - Dallas @ NY Giants Cincinnati @ Denver Green Bay @ Baltimore Milwaukee Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Dallas @ NY Giants - Green Bay @ Baltimore Cincinnati - Dallas @ NY Giants Cincinnati @ Denver Green Bay @ Baltimore Las Vegas Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Dallas @ NY Giants - Green Bay @ Baltimore Jacksonville Houston @ Jacksonville Dallas @ NY Giants - Green Bay @ Baltimore Oklahoma City Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Dallas @ NY Giants - Green Bay @ Baltimore New Orleans Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Dallas @ NY Giants - Green Bay @ Baltimore Memphis Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Dallas @ NY Giants - Green Bay @ Baltimore Buffalo - Carolina @ Buffalo Cincinnati @ Denver Green Bay @ Baltimore

ALSO READ: NFL fans react to shocking DeAndre Hopkins news

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by LeRon Haire