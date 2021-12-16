×
Create
Notifications

NFL Week 15 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel, and Time for 2021-22 Season

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
James Brizuela
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 16, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Preview

Every NFL game from here on out has heavy implications for the majority of the teams in the NFC and AFC. Apart from the Jets, Texans, Jaguars and Lions, teams will be playing hard to try and secure their places in a coveted wild-card playoff spot or a divisional title.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football should make for an exciting divisional match that might see the Chargers aiming to steal away the AFC West crown.

The New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts will be interesting to watch, especially with the more recent injury concerns of Mac Jones.

Mac Jones on being on the injury report: "My thumb's good. ... There's nothing wrong with it." https://t.co/bqe4DnKN0x

Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 15 NFL games, the schedule for the week, and TV channel information.

NFL Week 15 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 14 are courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 15
CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 15
CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 15
CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 15
FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 15
FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 15
FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 15
FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 15
FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 15
FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 15
FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 15
FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 15

NFL TV schedule and TV channel info for Week 15 games

Check out the TV schedule of the games for Week 15. Games in bold will be televised nationally.

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, December 16:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. EST, SoFi Stadium

NFL NETWORK

Saturday, December 18:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:30 p.m. EST, First Energy Stadium

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m. EST, Lucas Oil Stadium

CBS

Sunday, December 19:

  • New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. EST, Hard Rock Stadium
  • Tennesee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. EST, Heinz Field
  • Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. EST, TIAA Bank Field
  • Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. EST, Empower Field at Mile High
  • Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. EST, Levi's Stadium

FOX

  • Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. EST, Highmark Stadium
  • Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. EST, Ford Field
  • Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. EST, MetLife Stadium
  • Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. EST, Lincoln Financial Field
  • Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. EST, SoFi Stadium
  • Greenbay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. EST, M&T Bank Stadium
What QB matchup are you most looking forward to in Week 15? 👀@PSchrags: M_Ryan02 vs. @JimmyG_10@ShaunOhara60: @JoeyB vs. Teddy Bridgewater@KyleBrandt: @DangeRussWilson vs. Matthew Stafford@rachelbonnetta: Justin Herbert vs. @PatrickMahomes https://t.co/FAd915IaFN

NBC

Sunday, December 19:

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. EST, Raymond James Stadium

ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Monday, December 20:

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. EST, Soldier Field

TV Market game list for NFL Week 15:

MarketCBS earlyFox earlyCBS lateFox late
New YorkNY Jets @ MiamiDallas @ NY Giants-Green Bay @ Baltimore
Los AngelesTennessee @ PittsburghDallas @ NY Giants-Seattle @ LA Rams
ChicagoTennessee @ PittsburghDallas @ NY Giants-Green Bay @ Baltimore
Philadelphia-Washington @ PhiladelphiaCincinnati @ Denver Green Bay @ Baltimore
Dallas-Ft. Worth-Dallas @ NY GiantsCincinnati @ Denver Green Bay @ Baltimore
San Francisco/Bay area-Dallas @ NY GiantsAtlanta @ San FranciscoGreen Bay @ Baltimore
Washington D.C.-Washington @ PhiladelphiaCincinnati @ DenverGreen Bay @ Baltimore
HoustonHouston @ JacksonvilleDallas @ NY Giants-Green Bay @ Baltimore
BostonTennessee @ PittsburghCarolina @ Buffalo-Green Bay @ Baltimore
Atlanta-Dallas @ NY GiantsAtlanta @ San FranciscoGreen Bay @ Baltimore
Phoenix-Arizona @ DetroitCincinnati @ Denver Green Bay @ Baltimore
Tampa/St. PetersburgTennessee @ PittsburghDallas @ NY Giants-Green Bay @ Baltimore
SeattleTennessee @ PittsburghDallas @ NY Giants-Seattle @ LA Rams
Detroit-Arizona @ DetroitCincinnati @ Denver Green Bay @ Baltimore
Minneapolis-St. PaulTennessee @ PittsburghDallas @ NY Giants-Green Bay @ Baltimore
MiamiNY Jets @ MiamiDallas @ NY Giants-Green Bay @ Baltimore
Denver-Dallas @ NY GiantsCincinnati @ Denver Green Bay @ Baltimore
OrlandoTennessee @ PittsburghDallas @ NY Giants-Green Bay @ Baltimore
ClevelandTennessee @ PittsburghDallas @ NY Giants-Green Bay @ Baltimore
Sacramento-Dallas @ NY GiantsAtlanta @ San FranciscoGreen Bay @ Baltimore
Charlotte-Carolina @ BuffaloCincinnati @ DenverGreen Bay @ Baltimore
PortlandTennessee @ PittsburghDallas @ NY Giants-Seattle @ LA Rams
St. LouisTennessee @ PittsburghDallas @ NY Giants-Green Bay @ Baltimore
PittsburghTennessee @ PittsburghDallas @ NY Giants-Green Bay @ Baltimore
IndianapolisTennessee @ PittsburghDallas @ NY Giants-Green Bay @ Baltimore
BaltimoreTennessee @ PittsburghWashington @ Philadelphia-Green Bay @ Baltimore
Raleigh-DurhamTennessee @ PittsburghCarolina @ Buffalo-Green Bay @ Baltimore
NashvilleTennessee @ PittsburghDallas @ NY Giants-Green Bay @ Baltimore
San DiegoTennessee @ PittsburghDallas @ NY Giants-Seattle @ LA Rams
Salt Lake City-Dallas @ NY GiantsCincinnati @ DenverGreen Bay @ Baltimore
San AntonioTennessee @ PittsburghDallas @ NY Giants-Green Bay @ Baltimore
Kansas CityTennessee @ PittsburghDallas @ NY Giants-Green Bay @ Baltimore
Columbus-Dallas @ NY GiantsCincinnati @ DenverGreen Bay @ Baltimore
MilwaukeeTennessee @ PittsburghDallas @ NY Giants-Green Bay @ Baltimore
Cincinnati-Dallas @ NY GiantsCincinnati @ DenverGreen Bay @ Baltimore
Las VegasTennessee @ PittsburghDallas @ NY Giants-Green Bay @ Baltimore
JacksonvilleHouston @ JacksonvilleDallas @ NY Giants-Green Bay @ Baltimore
Oklahoma CityTennessee @ PittsburghDallas @ NY Giants-Green Bay @ Baltimore
New OrleansTennessee @ PittsburghDallas @ NY Giants-Green Bay @ Baltimore
MemphisTennessee @ PittsburghDallas @ NY Giants-Green Bay @ Baltimore
Buffalo-Carolina @ BuffaloCincinnati @ DenverGreen Bay @ Baltimore

ALSO READ: NFL fans react to shocking DeAndre Hopkins news

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Edited by LeRon Haire
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी