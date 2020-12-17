NFL Week 15: Jaguars at Ravens TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream

The Baltimore Ravens had one of the most thrilling wins of the NFL season on Monday Night Football, as they defeated the Cleveland Browns by a final score of 47-42. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson battled cramps in that game, but came back into the contest to lead his team to the victory. On Sunday, they’ll return home to face the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars, which could be a classic trap game for the Ravens.

The Jaguars have spent the last few weeks playing quarterback roulette as the losses pile up in a disappointing 2020 campaign. Gardner Minshew started the first seven games for Jacksonville this season, and was at the helm when the team got their only win of the season in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Since then, rookie QB Jake Luton has started three games, and veteran backup QB Mike Glennon has started the prior three games. Head coach Doug Marrone has decided to hand the reins back to Minshew for Sunday’s game against Baltimore.

As for the Ravens, they’ll have one notable player suiting up against his former team, who will be looking to make life difficult for Minshew and the rest of the Jaguars offense. Baltimore defensive end Calais Campbell spent the last three seasons in Jacksonville, and helped anchor their defense when they reached the AFC championship game in January 2018. In his first two seasons with the team, Campbell recorded a combined total of 25 sacks, the highest output of any two consecutive seasons of his career.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens Prediction

While it’s not uncommon for double digits underdogs to shock the world in the NFL, it would be very surprising if the Jaguars were able to go into Baltimore and get the victory.

They’ve dropped 12 straight games, and face a Ravens team that was reinvigorated by their win on Monday Night. There isn’t much of a roadmap for the Jaguars offense to put up enough points to stay competitive, and look for the aforementioned Campbell to have an effect on the game.

Baltimore should be able to handle business comfortably on the strength of their defense, and their running game.

Prediction: Ravens 33, Jaguars 13