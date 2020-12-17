The Los Angeles Rams are fortunate enough to enjoy a mini bye week, having played last Thursday night against the New England Patriots. The Rams comfortably defeated the Patriots, and will look to do the same on Sunday against the winless New York Jets.

The Jets are desperate to get in the win column this season, and had a difficult time getting anything going against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday. Taking the glass half full approach—they have played close contests in three out of their last five games, losing by one possession margins in games against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

If New York is going to remain competitive, they’ll need special team plays like the kickoff return Corey Ballantine provided in second quarter of last week’s game.

The Rams have many reasons to be optimistic, as some of their biggest question marks at the start of the season have been answered. The state of their backfield was uncertain after the release of RB Todd Gurley, but in recent weeks it has become clear that rookie RB Cam Akers is the focal point of Los Angeles’ rushing attack. Akers has received 21 and 29 carries respectively in his last two games, and gashed the Patriots defense for 171 yards rushing.

The most rushing yards by a Rams rookie since @JeromeBettis36 in 1993. @thereal_cam3's best runs from his 171-yard performance! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/u0tf006IBJ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 11, 2020

New York Jets At Los Angeles Rams Prediction

Looking a little bit ahead at the schedule, the Rams head up to Seattle to play the Seahawks in Week 16, which sets the current game up against the Jets as a sneaky challenge if Los Angeles does not take the game seriously.

In scenarios like this, it’s usually the defense who can control the line of scrimmage and prevent any surprises from taking place, and the Rams’ front seven should be able to set the tone against the Jets.

Without much of a running game, New York will be forced into third and long early and often, which will put QB Sam Darnold in the unenviable position of making contested throws into a secondary manned by star CB Jalen Ramsey.

Prediction: Rams 29, Jets 16