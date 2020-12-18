NFL Week 15: Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints' odds, picks, and predictions

In what has to be the most eagerly anticipated matchup of NFL Week 15, the New Orleans Saints (10-3) welcome the Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Sean Payton's team may have already qualified for the playoffs, but they came undone against the rejuvenated Philadelphia Eagles last week. Despite a much-improved performance in the second half, the Saints lost by a final score of 24-21. New Orleans will need to start this game against the Chiefs with a lot more pep in their step if they hope to come away with the win.

Over in the AFC, the Chiefs reign supreme. Andy Reed's team managed to escape Miami with a victory last week. The Dolphins rallied late in the game, but Kansas City ultimately secured a 33-27 win. Like the Saints, the Chiefs have already qualified for the NFL playoffs. But a victory on Sunday will let them stay ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the race for the AFC's top seed.

All three phases of the game got points on the board yesterday 🙌#KCvsNO 12/20 3:25 pm pic.twitter.com/xToDVVBVz8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 14, 2020

It's a battle of star quarterbacks, as Pat Mahomes faces Drew Brees in the latter's return to action after a relatively lengthy absence. Plus, dynamic players like Tyreek Hill and Michael Thomas will hope to help their teams walk away with a win.

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints betting odds

Saints: +3.5

Chiefs: -3

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints picks

Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes will throw at least two touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill will score at least one touchdown.

Travis Kelce will chalk up over 100 receiving yards against a Saints defense that has struggled against tight ends at times this season.

Advertisement

.@mitchholthus and @KCChiefs_Matt preview one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the 2020 regular season! #KCvsNO pic.twitter.com/JnHoq75pGK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 17, 2020

Saints

Drew Brees will throw for at least one touchdown.

Saints' defense will limit Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to less than 50 rushing yards

Alvin Kamara will rush for one touchdown

The Saints defense will sack Patrick Mahomes at least three times

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints keynotes

Kansas City has the league’s eighth-ranked scoring defense while New Orleans has the fourth-ranked.

Patrick Mahomes is having an incredible season with 4,208 yards, 33 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions on the year.

Tyreek Hill has notched up 11 touchdowns in his last 11 games.

The Chiefs have put up the second most points scored in the league (Saints - 8th).

Alvin Kamara has registered 5 touchdowns in his last 5 appearances for the Saints..

Drew Brees will be back on the field on Sunday after he missed four games due to a rib injury.

Advertisement

Not a single skill-position player across the league has more touchdowns than Tyreek Hill 🐆 #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/6Bp0ZO86ZS — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 17, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints key injuries

Saints:

WR Michael Thomas, Questionable (ankle)

WR Deonte Harries, Questionable (neck)

DT Malcolm Brown, Doubtful (shoulder)

QB Drew Brees (ribs) is expected to play.

Chiefs:

T Eric Fisher, Doubtful (back)

LB Damien Wilson, Out (knee)

T Mike Remmers, Out (back/neck)

Mike Remmers, Eric Fisher, Damien Wilson, Ricky Seals-Jones, and Darwin Thompson did not practice today.https://t.co/inXho8qZni — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 17, 2020

Advertisement

Chiefs at Saints prediction:

With a healthy Drew Brees playing alongside a fit Michael Thomas, it'd be easy to pick the Saints for this one. The Chiefs' pass coverage is sloppy, so New Orleans could have been good enough to grind out a tough win at home.

Kansas City Chiefs v Miami Dolphins

But with Brees possibly being rusty in his return and Thomas playing hurt, it's hard not to favor the Chiefs for this one. Plus, given the Saints' struggles to limit tight ends, Travis Kelce could have a big game on Sunday. This bad matchup could make all the difference in this one.

Predicted score: Chiefs 27, Saints 24

Money Line: Chiefs: -168; Saints: +155

Against the Spread: Saints: +3; Chiefs: -3