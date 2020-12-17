The Tennessee Titans continue to treat every game like a playoff matchup as they hope to claim the AFC South division title and the home playoff game that comes with that distinction. This Sunday, they’ll face the Detroit Lions, who are coming off a home loss to the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers last week.

The Lions come into this road contest pretty banged up, as center Frank Ragnow and quarterback Matthew Stafford are questionable to play with throat and rib injuries respectively. The good news on the health front for Detroit is that rookie RB D’Andre Swift is back and healthy after missing three games due to illness and a concussion. He was able to convert a red zone carry into a touchdown last week in the waning moments of the first half.

Speaking of running backs, Tennessee features arguably the premier RB in the NFL in Derrick Henry. After a blistering final month and playoff stretch last season, the former University of Alabama Heisman Trophy winner has shown no signs of slowing down this season.

Against the Jaguars last weekend, he rushed for a mind boggling 215-yards on 26 carries, scoring twice on the ground. Henry has an outside chance of reaching 2,000 yards rushing for the season, which has only been eclipsed seven times in NFL history.

Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans TV Schedule

What Time is The Lions at Titans on Sunday?

1:00 p.m EST on Sunday, December 20th.

What Channel Is The Lions at Titans game on Sunday?

CBS

Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans Coverage Map

Week 15 CBS Early Coverage Map--Source: 506sports.com

How To Watch Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans

CBS All Access

FuboTV

SlingTV

Detroit Lions At Tennessee Titans Prediction

If there has one thing we’ve learned about Tennessee in the last year or so, it’s that they don’t change their formula, regardless of who the opponent is. The Lions know what the Titans will try to do to them in this game, but like the rest of the NFL, they will probably have limited success preventing Tennessee from chewing up the clock.

When the Lions are caught stacking the box with nearly their entire defense, the Titans will look to take a couple of shots downfield with A.J. Brown and Corey Davis. Detroit will be without third overall pick Jeff Okudah for the rest of the season, which leaves them vulnerable in the secondary as well.

Prediction: Titans 27, Lions 17