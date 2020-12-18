NFL Week 15: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-9) finally won another game in NFL Week 14 when they defeated the Atlanta Falcons, who were 4-8 at the time, by a score of 20-17. Victories have been few and far between for the Chargers, but they're heading into this Thursday night matchup with some positive momentum.
As for the Las Vegas Raiders, they are coming off a crushing 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Despite the loss, the Raiders are still the hunt for a playoff spot. But the road there just got a lot more difficult.
Now, these AFC West rivals will face off on Thursday Night Football, with many AFC teams hoping the Chargers will defeat the Raiders and likely eliminate them from the playoff race.
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders betting odds
Chargers odds: +3.0 (-110)
Raiders odds: -3.0 (-110)
Spread: The Raiders are -3.0 favorites
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders picks
1. Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert will have three touchdowns in the game.
2. Raiders HB Josh Jacobs will have at least 80 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Raiders.
3. The Chargers will have two missed field goals or extra points.
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders key notes
- The Raiders have not had a winning streak of more than three games this season.
- The Raiders last won at home in Week 10 against the Denver Broncos.
- The Chargers lost to the Raiders in Week 9 by a score of 31-26.
- The two teams have met 122 times, with the Raiders leading 66-54-2.
- The Chargers have the 9th best defense in the league, as they allow 337.1 yards per game.
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders key injuries
Los Angeles Chargers:
S Nasir Adderley (shoulder) is doubtful
WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) is questionable
RB Austin Ekeler (quadriceps) is probable
WR Mike Williams (back) is doubtful.
LB Denzel Perryman (back) is doubtful
Las Vegas Raiders:
S Johnathan Abram (concussion/knee) is out
DE Clelin Ferrell (shoulder) is out
CB Nevin Lawson (illness) is questionable
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders prediction
Prediction: Chargers 30, Raiders 24
Money Line: Chargers +166, Raiders -198
Against The Spread: Chargers 4-9, Raiders 7-6Published 18 Dec 2020, 00:17 IST