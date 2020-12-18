NFL Week 15: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-9) finally won another game in NFL Week 14 when they defeated the Atlanta Falcons, who were 4-8 at the time, by a score of 20-17. Victories have been few and far between for the Chargers, but they're heading into this Thursday night matchup with some positive momentum.

As for the Las Vegas Raiders, they are coming off a crushing 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Despite the loss, the Raiders are still the hunt for a playoff spot. But the road there just got a lot more difficult.

Now, these AFC West rivals will face off on Thursday Night Football, with many AFC teams hoping the Chargers will defeat the Raiders and likely eliminate them from the playoff race.

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders betting odds

Chargers odds: +3.0 (-110)

Raiders odds: -3.0 (-110)

Spread: The Raiders are -3.0 favorites

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders picks

1. Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert will have three touchdowns in the game.

2. Raiders HB Josh Jacobs will have at least 80 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Raiders.

3. The Chargers will have two missed field goals or extra points.

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders key notes

The Raiders have not had a winning streak of more than three games this season.

The Raiders last won at home in Week 10 against the Denver Broncos.

The Chargers lost to the Raiders in Week 9 by a score of 31-26.

The two teams have met 122 times, with the Raiders leading 66-54-2.

The Chargers have the 9th best defense in the league, as they allow 337.1 yards per game.

Getting back in the W column.



Six things to keep an eye on when the AFC West foes take the field for #LACvsLV » https://t.co/lZr10fPxTw pic.twitter.com/bdAZlRim9W — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 17, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders key injuries

Los Angeles Chargers:

S Nasir Adderley (shoulder) is doubtful

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) is questionable

RB Austin Ekeler (quadriceps) is probable

WR Mike Williams (back) is doubtful.

LB Denzel Perryman (back) is doubtful

Las Vegas Raiders:

S Johnathan Abram (concussion/knee) is out

DE Clelin Ferrell (shoulder) is out

CB Nevin Lawson (illness) is questionable

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders prediction

Atlanta Falcons v Los Angeles Chargers

Prediction: Chargers 30, Raiders 24

Money Line: Chargers +166, Raiders -198

Against The Spread: Chargers 4-9, Raiders 7-6