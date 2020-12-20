NFL Week 15: New York Jets vs Los Angeles Rams odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to not become the first team to lose to the New York Jets

Los Angeles Rams are coming into their Week 15 meeting with the New York Jets with a slim lead in the NFC West division. The Rams are welcoming a winless New York Jets team that has nothing to lose other than the number one pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Los Angeles cannot come into this football game and look past the New York Jets.

New York Jets are coming in to find their first win of the 2020 NFL Season. The Jets are ready for the 2020 NFL Season to be over and forget about it. A win against the Rams on Sunday impacts the Rams more than the Jets.

If Los Angeles were to lose to the New York Jets, they would lose first place in the NFC West and would potentially have to play on the road in the NFL Playoffs. One thing that is for certain, the New York Jets are not going to come in and lay down for the Rams. The Jets will fight for the win so they do not go 0-16.

New York Jets vs Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds

Los Angeles Rams will be -17 point favorites against the winless New York Jets in Week 15.

New York Jets vs Los Angeles Rams Picks

-- Jared Goff will throw for over 300 yards and have three touchdowns

-- Cam Akers will rush for over 100 yards for the second straight week

-- Los Angeles Rams defense will sack Sam Darnold more than five times

-- Los Angeles Rams defense will force more than three turnovers

New York Jets vs Los Angeles Rams Key Notes

Sam Darnold has thrown nine interceptions during the 2020 NFL Season

New York Jets offensive line has given up nine sacks in the last three weeks

New York Jets running backs have only rushed over 100 yards once all season

New York Jets quarterbacks have not passed for over 300 yards all season

Jets offense is ranked 32nd in the NFL in total yards per game

Cam Akers has rushed for 243 yards and a touchdown in the last two games

Jared Goff has passed for over 300 yards three times in the last five games

Los Angeles Rams have the number one ranked defense in the NFL coming into Week 15

Rams offense is ranked fifth in the NFL in total yards per game

The Los Angeles Rams have a lot to lose on Sunday versus the New York Jets

New York Jets vs Los Angeles Rams Key Injuries

New York Jets Key Injuries:

S: Saquan Hampton, Injured Reserve (Achilles)

LB: Jordan Jenkins, Injured Reserve (shoulder)

DT: Folorunso Fatukasi, Out (COVID-19)

WR: Jamison Crowder, Questionable (calves)

RB: La'Mical Perine, Injured Reserve (ankle)

Los Angeles Rams Key Injuries:

OT: Bobby Evans, Out (COVID-19)

S: Nick Scott, Out (COVID-19)

C: Brian Allen, Questionable (COVID-19)

LB: Ogbannia Okoronkwo, Questionable (undisclosed)

LB: Justin Hollins, Questionable (undisclosed)

New York Jets vs Los Angeles Rams Predictions

Prediction: Rams 34, Jets 24

Money Line: Rams -1,800, Jets +1,000

Against the Spread: Rams 8-5, Jets 4-9