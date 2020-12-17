The Miami Dolphins played well at home against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, but were not able to secure a victory. Their record now stands at 8-5, and in a crowded AFC playoff picture, need to get back to their winning ways if they want to make the playoffs. Their next chance to do so will be against division rivals New England Patriots, who beat them in Week 1.

After being blown out by the Los Angeles Rams last Thursday, the Patriots have had extra time to ponder what they could do to fix their inconsistent offense. Head coach Bill Belichick is not open to making a change at quarterback at this time, having said this week that Cam Newton will remain the starter.

From a statistical perspective, Newton has had an excellent season running the ball as a glorified goal line back, scoring 11 touchdowns with his legs. He couldn’t get anything going on the ground against the Rams though, and was not able to adjust to their defensive gameplan.

After benching veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick in favor of rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa in Week 8 against the Rams, Miami has gone a respectable 4-2 with the highly touted Alabama prospect at the controls. He’s been solid in most of his starts, and by and large, passed the test last week against the Chiefs.

Tagovailoa threw for 316 yards and had two touchdowns on 48 attempts, as the game script dictated that Miami air it out to catch up trailing in the second half. Both of his scoring throws were caught by TE Mike Gesicki, who may not be available this week due to a shoulder injury.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins TV Schedule

What Time is The Patriots at Dolphins on Sunday?

Advertisement

1:00 p.m EST on Sunday, December 20th.

What Channel Is The Patriots at Dolphins game on Sunday?

CBS

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins Coverage Map

Week 15 CBS Early Coverage Map--Source: 506sports.com

How To Watch New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

CBS All Access

FuboTV

SlingTV

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins Prediction

Bill Belichick has had tremendous success squaring off against rookie quarterbacks in his time as head coach of the Patriots. If Tagovailoa and Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey needed a reminder of Belichick’s brilliance against neophytes, they can look no further than the masterpiece New England’s defense authored against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago.

Miami head coach Brian Flores should have his team prepared for this challenge, and should be able to outmaneuver his former mentor, but it wont be easy.

Prediction: Dolphins 17, Patriots 13