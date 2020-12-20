The 4-9 Atlanta Falcons are set to welcome Tom Brady and the 8-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Mercedes Benz Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

The Falcons (4-9) have disappointed in the NFC South this season, and a tough 20-17 loss on the road against LA Chargers last weekend saw their post-season hopes all but eviscerate.

Head coach Raheem Morris's team is clinging on by a thread, and even a win against the Buccaneers is unlikely to spur them back into contention. The Falcons have just a 1% chance of making the playoffs.

As for the Buccaneers (8-5) - Bruce Arians' team is sitting pretty in 2nd spot in the NFC South following last Sunday's 26-14 win against the Minnesota Vikings. Brady and co. will know the Buccs need to scrape another W here this afternoon to keep the likes of the Cardinals (7-6), the Vikings (6-8), and the Bears (6-8) from gaining momentum in the NFC playoff picture.

The Buccaneers are the clear favorites for this one, but divisional rivalry runs deep in the NFC South, so expect fireworks - we can't wait!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons betting odds

Buccaneers: -6.5

Falcons: +6.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons picks

Advertisement

Matt Ryan will throw for +200-yards versus the Buccaneers.

Todd Gurley ll will fail to register a touchdown for the fourth game in succession.

Mike Evans will score +1 touchdown.

Buccs defense will keep Falcons' backs to under 100-yards rushing.

Matt Ryan will be sacked +3 times.

Jason Pierre-Paul will register at least 1 sack.

How to watch #TBvsATL:



📍 @MBStadium

📅 Sunday, December 20

⏰ 1:00pm EST

📺FOX

🎙 Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston and Pam Oliver

📻 92.9 The Game

📱 Atlanta Falcons App — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 20, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons keynotes

The Falcons are on a 2 game losing streak.

The Falcons will face off against the Buccaneers again in wk-17.

Falcons offense is struggling without star-receiver, Julio Jones (out); they've been held to under 20pts per game in 3 of the last 4 games.

The Buccaneers are ranked 4th in the league for sacks.

Tampa's rush defense allows the fewest yards per game in the entire NFL.

Both teams more than capable of throwing the dingus through the air for points - expect a high-scoring contest.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons key injuries

Buccaneers:

RB Ronald Jones ll, Out (finger)

We've placed RB Ronald Jones II on the reserve/COVID-19 list.https://t.co/q0rtCAj3Qr — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 16, 2020

Advertisement

Falcons:

WR Julio Jones, Out (hamstring)

OT Kaleb McGary, Out (personal)

S Ricardo Allen, Out (hamstring)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons Prediction

It's almost impossible to bet against the Tampa defense in this one. The Falcons have struggled to put up points in recent matches and there's little reason (based on last week's performance versus the Chargers) to suspect anything different from Ryan and co. this time round: Buccaneers 34- 20 Falcons.

Money Line: Buccaneers: -280; Falcons: +240

Against the Spread: Buccaneers: -6.5; Falcons: +6.5