In a matchup of two teams headed in opposite directions, the Atlanta Falcons visit Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday to face off with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs could lock up the No.1 seed in the AFC with a victory.

The Falcons (4-10) have had a very painful history of giving up large leads, and specifically, giving up large leads to Tom Brady. Another chapter on that same topic was written last week, as the Falcons could not hold a 24-7 lead against the Buccaneers, eventually falling 31-27 at home.

Despite the tough defeat, Falcons WR Calvin Ridley continues to show that his future is extremely bright, as he recorded 163 yards on 10 catches, including a touchdown.

The Chiefs (13-1) are coming off of a statement road win against the New Orleans Saints last weekend, defeating the NFC contenders by a final score of 32-29. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes dialed up another brilliant performance with three touchdown passes, and additionally had a spectacularly elusive roll out and throw to WR Sammy Watkins, which can be viewed below.

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are a -10.5 favorite on Sunday.

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs Picks

--Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan will throw for at least 300 yards.

--Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce will receive at least 10 targets.

--Chiefs reserve RB Darrel Williams will score a touchdown.

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs Key Notes

· The Atlanta Falcons are on 2-4 on the Road

· The Kansas City Chiefs Are 5-1 At Home

· The Falcons and the Chiefs have played 9 times in their history, with Kansas City winning 6 of those contests.

· Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards with 4,462.

· Falcons QB Matt Ryan is third in passing yards with 4,016.

· Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is second in the league in receiving yards with 1,318.

· Kelce is 60 yards away from breaking George Kittle’s record for most receiving yards in a season by a TE.

· Falcons WR Calvin Ridley has 9 touchdown catches on the season.

· Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu is third in the NFL with 6 interceptions.

· The Falcons defense has given up the second-most passing yards in the NFL.

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs Key Injuries

Atlanta Falcons:

WR Julio Jones(hamstring) is questionable

CB Darqueze Dennard(quad) is questionable

Kansas City Chiefs:

RB Clyde Edwards Helaire(ankle, hip) is out

LB Anthony Hitchens(COVID-19 List) is questionable

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs Prediction

Prediction: Chiefs 43, Falcons 24

Money Line: Falcons +430, Chiefs -590

Against The Spread: Falcons 6-8, Chiefs 6-7-1