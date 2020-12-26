NFL Week 16: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans odds, picks and predictions

The Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals will square off in NFL Week 16. Both teams have been eliminated from contention for the 2020 NFL Playoffs. To make matters worse, the Bengals suffered perhaps the one thing that they feared the most this year. Their franchise quarterback, Joe Burrow went down with a torn ACL earlier this season.

All year long, the Texans have been dealing with a loss of their own. They lost their top wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins in one of the most lopsided trades in recent history. This trade hasn't worked out for Houston whatsoever. Hopkins' absence has been a primary factor in the team's struggles this year.

Hopkins has recorded 103 receptions, 1,324 yards and 6 touchdowns with the Cardinals. The Texans certainly could use that dynamic production on offense. David Johnson, the main player Houston received in this trade, hasn't broken 500 rushing yards this season. Clearly, the Cardinals won the deal.

With that being said, here's a closer look at the NFL Week 16 meeting between the Bengals and the Texans.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans betting odds

The Houston Texans are -7 point favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals in this Week 16 game.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans picks

-- Texans QB Deshaun Watson will pass for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

-- Bengals WR Tee Higgins will score a receiving touchdown. He will also record 100 or more receiving yards.

-- Texans WR Keke Coutee will continue his receiving touchdown streak and score a receiving touchdown.

-- Bengals RB Giovani Bernard will rush for at least 80 yards and two touchdowns.

The last time Deshaun Watson faced the Bengals...



2017. On his birthday. First career start.



Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans key notes

Deshaun Watson has only thrown one interception in the last nine games.

Watson has passed for over 300 yards in four of the last five games for the Texans.

The Houston Texans are currently last in the NFL in rushing yards per game.

The Texans offense is currently third in the NFL in passing yards per game with 275.4 passing yards per game.

The Cincinnati Bengals offense is currently ranked 30th in the NFL in total yards per game (312.9 yards per game.)

Both the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans have more giveaways than takeaways

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans key injuries

Cincinnati Bengals:

CB Tony Brown, Injured Reserve (hamstring)

WR Tyler Boyd, Out (concussion)

LB Logan Wilson, Out (ankle)

C B.J. Finney, Out

LB Jordan Evans, Out

Houston Texans:

CB Philip Gaines, Questionable

OT Tytus Howard, Injured Reserve (concussion)

LB Whitney Mercilus, Out (undisclosed)

RB Duke Johnson, Out (neck)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans predictions

Prediction: Texans 24, Bengals 17

Money Line: Texans -335, Bengals +275

Against the Spread: Texans 5-9, Bengals 8-6