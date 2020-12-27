NFL Week 16: Cleveland Browns at New York Jets Odds, Picks, and Predictions

After winning their first game of NFL 2020 Season, New York Jets are all set to welcome the hot Cleveland Browns (10-4), who last week took care of business against New York Giants in the NFL Week 15 matchup.
As the Browns prepare to take on the New York Jets (1-14) team, they will also have an eye on the Ravens, Dolphins, Titans and Colts games too. As any one of those teams losing in week 16 will secure a place for Browns in the playoff, which they will return to after a 13years absence.
Kevin Stefanski has the Browns on the right path. Their offense looks to take on most of the defenses, and their defense has been opportunistic at times. However, their secondary is depleted with injuries to cornerbacks and safeties. This might be a case of concern going into the final few weeks of the NFL regular season.
New York Jets finally won a game, Yes Jets fans that is not a joke. They finally won the game and that to against a very good LA Rams team. Now they will look to continue their winning ways against yet another playoff bound team in Cleveland Browns.
Sam Darnold looked like the player he was coming out of the draft. He was feeling it and was playing like a Frenchie quarterback for the Jets.
Will the Browns be able to keep on winning or will the Jets cause another upset? This is an important week for Cleveland Browns and a win in this NFL Week 16 clash will all but seal a playoffs spot for them.
NFL WEEK 16: Cleveland Browns at New York Jets Odds
Cleveland Browns: 110 (Under)
New York Jets: 110 (Over)
Spread: Cleveland Brown are favored to win this game by 6 points or more at Met Life Stadium.
NFL WEEK 16: Cleveland Browns at New York Jets Picks:
1 Nick Chub to have more than 100+ rushing yard.
2 Myles Garrett to register 2 sacks.
3. Sam Darnold to throw 2 touchdown passes.
NFL WEEK 16: Cleveland Browns at New York Jets Injury Report
Cleveland Brown
G Wyatt Teller (Ankle) Out
WR Jarvis Landry (Covid-19) Out
WR Rashid Higgins (Covid -19) Out
LB B J Goodson (Covid-19) Out
WR Donavan Peoples Jones (Covid-19) Out
New York Jets:
DE Quinnen Williams (Neck) Out
TE Ryan Griffin (Illness) Out
CB Brain Poole (Knee) Out
WR Jeff Smith (Shoulder) Questionable
LB Harvey Langi (Neck) Out
NFL WEEK 16: Cleveland Browns at New York Jets Prediction.
Cleveland Browns: 30, New York Jets: 24
Money Line: Cleveland Browns: -500, New York Jets: +400.Published 27 Dec 2020, 12:03 IST