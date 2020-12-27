NFL Week 16: Cleveland Browns at New York Jets Odds, Picks, and Predictions

After winning their first game of NFL 2020 Season, New York Jets are all set to welcome the hot Cleveland Browns (10-4), who last week took care of business against New York Giants in the NFL Week 15 matchup.

As the Browns prepare to take on the New York Jets (1-14) team, they will also have an eye on the Ravens, Dolphins, Titans and Colts games too. As any one of those teams losing in week 16 will secure a place for Browns in the playoff, which they will return to after a 13years absence.

Kevin Stefanski has the Browns on the right path. Their offense looks to take on most of the defenses, and their defense has been opportunistic at times. However, their secondary is depleted with injuries to cornerbacks and safeties. This might be a case of concern going into the final few weeks of the NFL regular season.

Our facility is closed and our flight to New Jersey has been delayed while contact tracing is being conducted. pic.twitter.com/eAJMHw1hj4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 26, 2020

New York Jets finally won a game, Yes Jets fans that is not a joke. They finally won the game and that to against a very good LA Rams team. Now they will look to continue their winning ways against yet another playoff bound team in Cleveland Browns.

Sam Darnold looked like the player he was coming out of the draft. He was feeling it and was playing like a Frenchie quarterback for the Jets.

Will the Browns be able to keep on winning or will the Jets cause another upset? This is an important week for Cleveland Browns and a win in this NFL Week 16 clash will all but seal a playoffs spot for them.

NFL WEEK 16: Cleveland Browns at New York Jets Odds

Cleveland Browns: 110 (Under)

New York Jets: 110 (Over)

Spread: Cleveland Brown are favored to win this game by 6 points or more at Met Life Stadium.

NFL WEEK 16: Cleveland Browns at New York Jets Picks:

1 Nick Chub to have more than 100+ rushing yard.

2 Myles Garrett to register 2 sacks.

3. Sam Darnold to throw 2 touchdown passes.

NFL WEEK 16: Cleveland Browns at New York Jets Injury Report

Cleveland Brown

G Wyatt Teller (Ankle) Out

WR Jarvis Landry (Covid-19) Out

WR Rashid Higgins (Covid -19) Out

LB B J Goodson (Covid-19) Out

WR Donavan Peoples Jones (Covid-19) Out

We've placed WR Rashard Higgins, WR KhaDarel Hodge, WR Jarvis Landry, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones & LB Jacob Phillips on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.



In addition, we've elevated (Contagious Disease Addendum) WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, LB Montrel Meander & WR Derrick Willies from the PS. pic.twitter.com/sCSte9PejF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 26, 2020

New York Jets:

DE Quinnen Williams (Neck) Out

TE Ryan Griffin (Illness) Out

CB Brain Poole (Knee) Out

WR Jeff Smith (Shoulder) Questionable

LB Harvey Langi (Neck) Out

NFL WEEK 16: Cleveland Browns at New York Jets Prediction.

Cleveland Browns: 30, New York Jets: 24

Money Line: Cleveland Browns: -500, New York Jets: +400.