NFL Week 16: Colts at Steelers TV schedule, coverage map, time and live Stream

While chances of snatching the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed appear to be all but zero for the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers, both teams are still squarely in the mix for their respective division titles.

The Steelers are only one game ahead of the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North, and the Colts are tied with the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South lead.

Indianapolis took care of business at home last weekend against the division rival Houston Texans, defeating them by a final score of 27-20. After some questions about whether head coach Frank Reich was losing confidence in rookie RB Jonathon Taylor earlier in the season, the former Wisconsin Badgers' bellcow has shown that he deserves to be the featured player in the Colts backfield. Taylor rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown last week against the Texans, on 16 carries.

The Steelers have been on a much discussed three-game losing streak since they started the season 11-0. Pittsburgh played the Cincinnati Bengals in a very physical "Monday Night Football" game in Week 15, and fell to their divisional foes 27-17.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson continued his up and down season against the Bengals with a positive performance, hauling in QB Ben Roethlisberger’s only touchdown pass on the night.

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers TV Schedule

What time is the Colts at Steelers game on Sunday?

1:00 p.m EST on Sunday, December 27th.

What channel is the Colts at Steelers game on Sunday?

CBS

CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers Coverage Map

Week 16 CBS Single Coverage

How To Watch Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers

CBS All-Access

FuboTV

SlingTV

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction

When Pittsburgh was 11-0, the conversation was about how likely they were to be an obstacle for the Kansas City Chiefs. Since they’ve lost three straight, the discussion has shifted to how they were paper tigers all along, and figure to be bounced early on in the AFC playoffs.

The reality probably lies somewhere in the middle for the Steelers, who need a lot to go right on offense to stay in games, but still have a top notch defense led by T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

This game might be the last time Class of 2004 stalwarts Roethlisberger and Colts QB Philip Rivers ever face off in the same contest, but the game will by won by whether or not Watt’s Steelers or Darius Leonard’s Colts defensive units can force turnovers against veteran pocket quarterbacks. Look for Pittsburgh to win the turnover battle, and as a result, the game.

Prediction: Steelers 23, Colts 20