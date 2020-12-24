NFL Week 16: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel, time and live stream

Going into Week 16 of the NFL schedule, the Pittsburgh Steelers are both struggling and secure.

The Steelers have lost three games in a row after starting the season 11-0. The first two losses were understandable -- dropping one to Washington on an unplanned quick schedule turnaround due to COVID-19, and dropping one to a Buffalo Bills team that is simply very good. The third loss was inexcusable; the Steelers fell on "Monday Night Football" to a Cincinnati Bengals team that is one of the worst in the NFL and was relying on backups at quarterback and running back.

At the same time, the Steelers aren't desperate. They've already clinched a playoff berth. While winning their last two games would give them a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye, Pittsburgh at least knows they are securely in the postseason.

In Week 16, the Steelers get another tough test when they face the Indianapolis Colts. Boasting one of the best defenses in the NFL, the Colts are 10-4 and still battling for their playoff spot. If the playoffs started today, Indianapolis would be the No. 6 seed in the AFC. But they've got a chance to clinch a top-four seed and a first-round home game if they can beat out the 10-4 Tennessee Titans for the AFC South division title.

The Steelers and Colts kick off at 1 p.m. EST Sunday on CBS.

NFL Week 16 Coverage Maps

NFL Week 16 coverage map: CBS

NFL Week 16 coverage map: FOX early games

NFL Week 16 coverage map: FOX late games

NFL Week 16: National TV games

NFL Week 16 TV Schedule and Channels

Friday, Dec. 25

FOX, NFL Network

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, 4:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, Dec. 26

NFL Network

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. EST

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. EST

Prime Video

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:30 p.m. EST

Sunday, Dec. 27

FOX

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. EST

New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. EST

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. EST

CBS

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. EST

Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. EST

Carolina Panthers at Washington, 1 p.m. EST

NBC

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. EST

Monday Dec. 28

ESPN

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. EST

