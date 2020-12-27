NFL Week 16: Giants at Ravens TV schedule, Coverage map, time, and live stream

The New York Giants (5-9) head over to Baltimore Ravens (9-5) at M&T stadium for a pivotal Week 16 Sunday football AFC matchup with playoff implications for both teams

The Giants are reeling from their beatdown from the Cleveland Browns (20-6). The Giants surprisingly managed to limit the Browns rushing charge to 106 yards, including a combined 71 yards from Browns' running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

#Giants will finish with a losing record for the 4th straight year and 7th losing season in their last 8 years.



I truly believe they’ve found their head coach but the GM... has to go. The results have not been good enough and the QB hasn’t improved enough to overlook the record. — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) December 21, 2020

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for almost 300 yards; meanwhile, the Giants' offense staggered to utilize in the red zone, ensuring a six-point.

Baltimore celebrated a win of 40-14 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lamar Jackson threw for three touchdowns. He totaled 159 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Ravens defense took down Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew five times and one fumble.

Jackson leads the Ravens in a three-win streak against the Dallas Cowboys, the Cleveland Browns, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since the Ravens pushed the Browns out of the division, the AFC is possibly looking at the Ravens with apprehension.

However, with two weeks left in the regular season, the Ravens are in an unenvious position of not controlling their playoff outcome.

The Ravens have a 9-5 record, but the Ravens need to win their next two games and either Browns, Dolphins, or Colts to lose one game and the Titans need to lose two to make the playoffs.

The Ravens are two wins from an 11-5 season — and it might not be enough https://t.co/n6ToOqld1J — NBC Sports Ravens (@NBCSRavens) December 24, 2020

Advertisement

Ever since Lamar Jackson came off the Covid-19 list, he has been a force to be reckoned with, especially since Jackson and Marquise brown have chemistry on the field that has strengthened their offense.

Jackson may not be the MVP from last season, but he's managed a 21-8 touchdown to interception and thrown for 2,461 yards. He has an ability with the ball in his hands faster than many of the league's wide receivers. Jackson has 846 yards on the ground, with two touchdowns.

In the past weeks, the Ravens are first in the NFL by a 3-point margin in points per game; they rank 6th by averaging 28 points per game.

The Giants and Ravens are still in the running for the playoffs. Unlike Ravens' efficient scoring points, scoring has been difficult for the Giants. In the past couple of weeks, they have a lead of three scoring drives totaling 13 points.

In the game against the Browns, the Giants put up 75 yards on the ground. If they expect to defeat the Ravens, they need to improve their running game to avoid the Ravens pass rush.

Advertisement

New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens TV schedule

What time is the NFL game on Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 27, 2020

Kickoff: 1:00 PM EST

What channel is the NFL game on

FOX

New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens Coverage map

FOX coverage map

'Sunday Football' live stream

FuboTV

NFL App