NFL Week 16: Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers odds, picks and prediction

After a stunning loss on "Monday Night Football" to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host a much stronger AFC opponent in the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL Week 16 clash.

The Steelers, who have dropped their last three games, will be looking to bounce back and secure the AFC North division title, while Colts would like to keep the pressure on the Tennessee Titans to win the AFC South division.

The Steelers were the best team in the NFL through the first 11 games, going 11-0 until finally losing to Washington. Then they lost to the Buffalo Bills, losing their grip on the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Then they lost to the Bengals to set off panic mode among the Pittsburgh fan base.

Veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was even publicly critical of himself and the team to the media this week. With the Cleveland Browns right on their heels in the division, the Steelers cannot afford to lose this game against the Colts.

On the flip side, the Colts themselves are fighting for a division title and would like to keep up the pressure on the Titans by winning in Week 16.

The Colts have been on a run of their own and kept pressure on the Titans who currently hold the division top spot in the AFC South. The Colts still don’t have a reliable play at the quarterback position. Phillip Rivers (who came into the league with Roethlisberger in 2004) can be inconsistent at times, which has cost the Colts few games this season.

Both teams are fighting for their respective division titles, and the Steelers are more desperate to get out of a losing slump and will come out guns blazing. This NFL game will be closely watched by many as it may set up the final week for some really interesting games.

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds

Indianapolis Colts: 120 (Under)

Pittsburg Steelers: 110 (over)

Spread: Indianapolis Colts are favored to win the game by -1.5 points at Heinz Field.

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers Picks

1. Steelers RB James Conner to have 100+ rushing yards

2. Colts defense to have at least one takeaway.

3. Colts QB Phillip Rivers to throw the winning touchdown.

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers Key Injuries

Indianapolis Colts

DT DeForest Buckner (Ankle) Questionable

C/G Quenton Nelson (Back) Probable

WR Marcus Johnson (Quadriceps) Questionable

QB Phillip Rivers (Toe) Probable.

DE Justin Houston (NIR) Questionable.

Pittsburgh Steelers

LB Marcus Allen (Stinger) Questionable

C Maurkice Pouncey (NIR) Probable

DE Stephon Tuitt (Back) Questionable

LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (Shoulder) Questionable.

5 QB Ben Roethlisberger (NIR) Probable

A look at player injuries & practice participation for Week 16. @UPMCSportsMed https://t.co/joYBTzfbCb — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 23, 2020

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction

Prediction: Colts 22, Steelers 20

Money Line: Colts -130, Steelers +110